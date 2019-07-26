When Payson resident Bill Powers saw gallons of water gushing down Woodland Drive recently, he wondered if a water line had broken.
“I live just north of the Masonic Lodge, from the new water system, there’s water flowing down the drain,” he said.
He knows if that much water gushed through his meter, he’d be paying through the nose. He contacted the Roundup and asked if the water flow had anything to do with C.C. Cragin water, which recently arrived in Payson homes.
“That location is designed as a ‘safe pressure discharge’ for the new C.C. Cragin high-pressure water main manifold,” said Tanner Henry, Payson’s water department director. “We are currently temporarily using it to ‘dial in’ the hardness, pH, alkalinity and sodium hypochlorite concentrations of the new treatment plant ... Basically, we are running the treatment plant and dialing in the hardness so it matches the groundwater in town.”
In previous Roundup articles, it was reported that the water from C.C. Cragin has fewer minerals than the ground water in Payson.
If the town were to release Cragin water into the system without treating it, it would dislodge minerals in the pipes. Residents would then see chunks of minerals in their water.
On top of dialing in the water chemistry, Henry said the water department is “using that location as an excess water discharge while we tune the valves that deliver water into the existing system.”
Henry reassured residents, “as the week goes on, the flows into the wash will eventually diminish as more and more of the water is delivered to the customers through the new valving.”
Then the town will “begin the aquifer and storage recovery well injections.”
“Starting up a new treatment plant takes time and monitoring to do it right. We’re simply in the process now,” he said.
