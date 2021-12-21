Picture the chaos of the Payson dispatch center fielding a flood of calls during an emergency.
The desks, each with an array of five or more computer screens, face each other in a room barely big enough to hold it all.
“When the calls come in, they’re bouncing stuff off of each other hot and heavy,” said Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer.
While one person remains on the line with those reporting the accident, another will have a helicopter on standby. Others will contact the police or fire department or ADOT to control the traffic.
Of course, if another 911 call comes in, that gets top priority.
“They have each other’s backs,” said Lt. Jason Hazelo, who has managed the Payson dispatch center the last five years.
He attributes the shift from responding to only Payson Police Department calls to backing up whoever whenever, as the primary reason the Payson call center consistently beats the national recommended response time of 90 seconds.
“That means from the time of the call to time of answer,” said Hazelo. “We beat that 90 second national standard consistently.”
Tischer said this accomplishment has gotten attention.
“Last night (Dec. 13) we found out that Lt. Hazelo has been appointed to the State 911 Advisory Board,” said Tischer. “This is great news as it gives Payson a seat at the table to make policy recommendations for 911 and dispatch issues throughout the state.”
It also helps the department learn about grants and new technology available to improve the Payson dispatch center’s response.
Hazelo bristles if anyone says, “Oh, it’s just dispatch.”
“I prefer to call them communication specialists,” he said.
He knows exactly what each communication specialist does, as he’s done the job.
When he took on management of the call center, he casually offered to take a shift for someone who needed a prized time off. He thought he’d do fine since he took enough calls when he was an officer.
“I knew how to respond to a dispatch call,” he said.
But the intricate demands of identifying the problem, then providing the most effective response, gave him immense respect for the job the dispatchers do.
In the case of medical emergencies, the dispatcher not only has to get the who, what, where, why and when, they alert emergency responders. While they counsel the person through the fear, the dispatcher draws out the critical details to prepare responders for what awaits them at the scene.
“It’s a fast-paced job that’s not for everyone,” said Hazelo.
The department has 12 employees but can have up to 14. The experience of the current employees ranges from 26 to five years.
The years of experience help the staff quickly determine which calls need an emergency response, and which need to be directed to the water department.
Tischer confirmed, “Yes, we’ll get people calling 911 to ask how to pay their water bill.”
Other times, people will choose to call the non-emergency police department line as a dog threatens to chew their leg off.
“If your health and safety are threatened, call 911,” said Tischer.
Both Tischer and Hazelo have concerns too many residents call the non-emergency department line, when they need to call the 911 line.
“Domestics are some of the worst,” said Tischer.
Others are medical calls for strokes or heart attack where every second counts.
What concerns Tischer, if a caller cannot speak, because they fear for their safety or they are medically unable, the new equipment coming from the state provides the caller’s GPS location. Other equipment provides more data to help prepare fire responders for what they will find at the scene.
Already, anyone can simply text 911 and leave the phone open to have an officer respond.
This option has already helped local victims of domestic violence when they felt threatened, said Tischer.
The other problem with residents calling the non-emergency number, the department loses important data.
“The more 911 calls we can prove we answered, the more data we have for grants,” said Tischer.
Hazelo’s proud of his dispatch staff, and his staff respects him. He understands if the staff is happy, 911 callers will feel supported. The camaraderie creates a feeling of support and trust, critical when emergencies require split-second decisions.
“We have good times ... even though the calls always come in bunches,” said Hazelo, a smile on his face.
