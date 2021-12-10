Dr. Judith Hunt’s eyes betray the wariness she covers with a lilt of hope in her voice. But sometimes, it’s hard to keep going — especially since she and a colleague lost four patients to COVID over the weekend.
The four had treated themselves at home, not going in for medical care.
“I think there is a shame associated with it (a positive test). I hear from patients that they fear they have failed,” said Hunt. “It’s like they want to keep this news to themselves.”
That’s the last thing anyone with a positive diagnosis should do, she said.
“Calling a doctor earlier is better,” said Hunt. “It’s like a heart attack or a stroke.”
With those conditions, early treatment can save your life.
With COVID, Hunt and her colleagues now have tools to help prevent the infection from shutting down breathing or stopping the heart. But that requires an assessment by a doctor. The sooner a patient tells their doctor they have a positive test, the sooner the doctor can decide if they are a candidate for the monoclonal antibody shot.
“Ten days after symptoms start is too late,” said Hunt. “And if they are hypoxic, they are no longer able to have the monoclonal shot.”
This treatment has relieved symptoms in as little as 12 hours, said Hunt. Patients have improved enough that they avoided a hospital stay.
“The antibodies will not make (the disease) go backwards, but will prevent the virus from progressing,” said Hunt.
The other reason patients don’t call doctors? Insurance.
“For our population, they are terrified of medical bills,” said Hunt.
The Christian Clinic, where Dr. Hunt and other physicians volunteer their time, has qualified under the CARES Act to have anything COVID related covered — especially for the under and non-insured.
“The CARES Act covers all COVID-related medical charges if the insurance does not cover the bill,” said Hunt. “Christian Clinic takes care of the uninsured and underinsured and refers for monoclonal antibodies or needed treatment. We do not charge patients for their care. Don’t want a misunderstanding that Christian Clinic bills insurance or patients.”
Hunt has been surprised at the patients she has seen from all walks of life that struggle without adequate insurance.
“They don’t know where to go,” she said.
Know what to look for
Delta is still the main cause for cases in Payson, but Omicron lurks next door in California, and a case has been reported in Yavapai County as well.
Gila County currently has the second highest rate of cases in the state, but Hunt won’t be surprised if the county jumps to the top of the list soon.
“This virus is like nothing we’ve seen,” she said.
She has seen every organ system in the body affected.
“It’s shutting everything down,” she said.
Even more frustrating, the symptoms between the Alpha and the Delta variant changed. Patients don’t understand the severity of their case unless they have a doctor assess their condition.
“The first (virus variant) lives at the back of the sinuses,” said Hunt.
That caused a cough, headache, fever and loss of smell.
“The Delta lives down in the throat. Symptoms often begin with a sore throat, then sinus pain, then straight to the lungs,” she said.
So far, no one has determined how Omicron will present.
But symptoms don’t determine if a patient qualifies for the monoclonal shot.
“We have to look at risk factors,” said Hunt.
That includes body mass index, age, and co-morbidities.
Regardless, testing is key.
“The question is whether our testing — the swabs we do — if we should be doing more spit and swab tests instead,” said Hunt.
In Payson, Ponderosa Family Care, Payson Christian Clinic and Dr. Amalia Pineres’ office offer COVID testing. Please call 928-468-8603 for the Ponderosa clinic and 928-468-2209 for the Christian Clinic.
If a patient has a positive test, Hunt implores them to call their doctor’s office, Urgent Care or the hospital, but do not go in. Staff will remotely guide the patient through what to do next.
Staying out of the hospital critical
With the holiday season, Arizona hospitals are nearing their maximum, said Hunt.
“We have got patients now that have been in the emergency room for hours because we can’t transfer them down to treatment,” she said.
In overwhelmed states, hospitals have rationed care to those they believe will most benefit.
For Hunt, keeping people out of the hospital has become her goal.
“It is such a challenge because we have this whole discussion about the vaccinations and they argue with me,” she said. “Now, the patient who has been mad or fought me is now the patient who has to call me. I pray for God’s grace, because at this moment I don’t care what your vaccination status is. I just care about keeping you alive.”
But every day, Hunt and her fellow doctors see more stars added onto the side of their building. These stars represent those Rim Country residents who have died from COVID.
Hunt just wants those with a positive test to call to see if the monoclonal antibody treatment will help.
“It’s what gives me hope. Now we have something we can do after a positive test,” she said.
