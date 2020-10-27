Firefighters have reunited a dog hiding in a storm drain for several days in Star Valley with its owners.
Turns out Penny was just missing one of her owners, who had gone in for surgery. The little pup escaped when her other owner let her out briefly, running away before he could catch up with her.
A resident later alerted officials that he could hear a dog barking under the storm gutters below State Route 260.
For two days, the Hellsgate Fire Department attempted to rescue the dog. On Saturday morning, they entered the drain, but could not get into the smaller drainpipes where the dog was hiding.
“She was frightened and would not come to the firefighters,” according to a Facebook post on Hellsgate’s page.
Chief John Wisner placed food and water Saturday evening, hoping the dog would survive long enough as they worked to come up with a rescue plan.
“With rain in the forecast, Hellsgate firefighters feared the dog might drown if the drains filled. A plan to trap the dog was devised using food to bait the trap.”
Hellsgate Fire board member Jeff Shaw provided the cage and Wisner baited the trap with apple smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
“Good news, it worked. After battling a mobile home fire, the Hellsgate crew checked the trap, and she was safely inside.”
Hellsgate put the news on their Facebook page, asking if anyone knew who owned the dog.
It didn’t take long before someone responded and Penny was reunited with her owner.
“How she ended up in the storm drains we will never know, but she was sure happy to see dad and hear her mom’s voice on the phone. Tonight Penny will sleep in her own bed instead of a cold storm pipe.”
