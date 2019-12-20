When a search and rescue dog lost its eye last year, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue worried it would impact its ability to locate missing hikers and residents.
They put those fears to rest Saturday when Chill, an Australian shepherd, quickly located a man with Alzheimer’s who had wandered into the woods east of Payson.
Chill got to the man just before the Gila County Sheriff’s Office was able to track the man, who was wearing a Project Lifesaver device, which emits a signal that the sheriff’s office can track.
The GCSO called on TRSAR to help locate the man Saturday afternoon after his wife reported he had left their home, in the Twin Lakes Mobile Home Park, on Mud Springs and Granite Dells Road.
Chill, and his handler Greg Reed, had been training just that morning with other members of TRSAR’s dog team.
They had run a very similar exercise with the dogs, focusing on turns, said Susan Starr with TRSAR.
“We were really working hard (on turns) because sometimes a dog will blow past where someone turned and it is hard on the dog because they are either fixated and going on a straight line or they might have smelled something really interesting,” she said.
To train, a handler will hide in the woods and the dogs will be given a piece of their clothing to smell. The handler will stomp their feet where they turn to leave a strong scent, Starr explained. Then when a dog passes through this area and the scent drops off on the other side of the turn, they learn that this means a person has turned, she said.
That is what they did Saturday.
They had Chill smell a pair of the man’s dirty socks. Sure enough, Chill put his nose down and took off down the street.
“Having done this as long as we have done this, I knew he was working it,” Reed said, who has worked with Chill for eight years. “He had his nose down and was following the scent.”
Reed said Chill then abruptly turned on Mud Springs where the forest has been cleared for new ball fields, heading back into the woods. Reed said at this point, Chill was running and he was doing everything he could to keep up on the other end of the leash.
They located the man sitting in the forest. The man said he didn’t realize anyone was looking for him as he had just gone for a walk.
Reed said he is so proud of Chill, who he believes could have found the man even quicker if he didn’t have Reed acting as “dead weight.”
Starr said in this case it was dog tech vs. high tech and while Chill got there just before Sgt. Dennis Newman could track the man, they are calling it a tie.
Starr said it is great to know that Chill losing an eye a year ago hasn’t impacted his ability to perform.
A veterinarian removed Chill’s eye because of glaucoma.
Reed said Australian shepherds have been typically bred for herding, which relies on sight.
Since Chill was 4 months old, Reed has been training him to use his nose for tracking.
Reed said sometimes Chill nearly runs into a person before he sees them because he is relying on scent to track their location.
Several years ago, while looking for another person with Alzheimer’s, Reed pulled Chill off when he heard other searchers on the radio say they had picked up a scent in another area.
Ultimately, the handlers ended back up where Chill had been tracking earlier.
Reed said if he hadn’t messed up and trusted Chill they would have found the person quicker.
Luckily, Reed said Chill “keeps forgiving me even when I mess up.”
abechman@payson.com
