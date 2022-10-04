Hanna Lusk, president of the Time Out board, looked out over the balloon festooned grassy knoll.
Children played and dogs cavorted, while folks sat at tables eating Gila Hogs BBQ and drinking lemonade from Danzeisen Dairy.
“We’re trying to make this more for families,” she said of the Lanterns on the Lake event the domestic violence shelter launched last year. “We have a bigger response than last year.”
That encourages her because she wants the community to understand if it brings this destructive pattern of behavior out of the shadows and says, “We don’t tolerate this behavior,” that goes a long way toward healing.
Lusk knows all about healing from the emotional scars of domestic violence. She survived a 10-year marriage to a psychological abuser. He used gaslighting and other verbally abusive tricks to destroy her self-worth, self-respect, and ego. Finally, she realized she had to save her children from her fate, so she returned home to Payson at 29. She said it took her six years after that to come out of what she called, “my fog.”
What hurt is that no one wanted to talk to her as she stumbled along in the mist, trying to piece her self-esteem and life back together.
It was hard after the father of her children systematically removed her sense of self.
“It’s always been a taboo subject,” she said of domestic violence.
At first, people responded to her stories with anger and denial or silence and rejection — until she found success and pulled herself out of her funk. She now owns an award-winning whiskey company, Hannah and Hooch. She also sells real estate.
“It’s OK to talk about it now,” she said.
And she does.
Lusk has volunteered for the Time Out Shelter board since 2018. Now she’s leading a group with a passion about the subject who hopes to remove the stigma of domestic violence, because it lurks everywhere.
Festive event
October is domestic violence awareness month. The family-friendly event at Green Valley Lake had speakers, food, music, a walk, and offered attendees a chance to design their own candle lit lantern to float on the lake. The lanterns celebrated survivors and honored those who did not survive domestic violence.
At dusk, the lanterns were released onto the lake as the sun staged a glorious sunset.
It was the first time for Francine DiGeorgio to attend this event. She’s a survivor of domestic violence.
She said she now feels called to volunteer and “bring more support.”
Time Out has served Payson since 1993, said Trish Claver, Time Out CEO. The shelter has offered a safe space without shame, giving victims of violent relationships a place to rest and regroup after escaping relationships that equate love with violence.
“We walk for those who survived, and those who didn’t,” said Claver.
Lusk said Time Out turned its annual walk for domestic violence into an event that involved children and families because domestic violence so often casts a pall over childhood. The message: this community believes all people deserve their best life. If someone comes to the Time Out Shelter for help, they can believe the community supports their courage and effort.
As the lanterns floated in the blazing red of the sunset on the lake, kayakers and canoeists from Rim Country Middle School’s Adventure Club kept an eye out for errant vessels, then herded them back to shore when it was time to clean up.
Organizers felt it is important to add students to this event. Lusk told the crowd domestic violence often shows up as bullying in school.
Speakers from all walks of the community
Dennis Dueker reminded everyone it’s not only women who suffer. Dueker, Payson Airport coordinator and owner of the Dueker Ranch nonprofit horse therapy facility, spent 19 years in a marriage to a woman who put him down and made his life unbearable. He tried to leave early on, but she got pregnant. So, he stayed to have four sons. When he discovered she’d had an affair, he finally left.
“For anybody out there who isn’t married, find yourself a partner, not a project,” he said.
He said he was so sure he could make her happy if he just did everything right.
He never did.
Dueker said the most precious lesson a parent can offer is to be happy.
“If we have happy parents, we receive the greatest inheritance,” he said.
In other words, a relationship with mutual respect and kindness is the best example to show children. Otherwise, they learn that hitting and verbally abusing another person is how love is shown. Accepting abuse as love sets children up for abusive relationships.
But it can also set up children to be victims for random acts of violence.
Tiffany Armstrong explained a person’s inner voice determines how they carry themselves. That, in turn, could mark that person as a target.
Armstrong admitted she had been extremely insecure. She experienced a brutal physical attack while hanging out with college friends and learned she played a role.
It happened while hanging out at a friend’s house. A man hyped up on drugs walked into the house and just started assaulting her as her friends watched. Armstrong convinced him to leave, but no one called the police.
“Only 12% of attacks are reported to the police,” she said.
They locked all the doors, but not the windows.
An hour after the first attack, the drugged-out man crawled in through a window and again attacked her as she walked down a hallway to the bathroom.
“He lifted me up and started smashing me against the wall. He wanted to take me out,” she said.
Luckily, Armstrong had just learned a couple of self-defense moves, so saved herself.
As a police officer left the scene, he turned to her and said, “Tiffany, he chose you.”
She’s since learned that the way a person carries themselves marks them as a target.
Domestic violence victims, in particular, have an emotional vibe that says, “we feel defeated,” said Armstrong.
She now teaches self-defense and encouraged others to “give off confidence” because that makes a difference.
For Time Out, making a difference in Rim Country by offering hope and a shame-free environment helps turn a victim into a survivor.
The event this year simply sought to remind the community it’s time to bring this behavior out of the shadows to celebrate the survivors and the hope it can end if the community declares domestic violence intolerable and unacceptable.
