Fly fishing is quite an active form of fishing. In my case, I make my cast, work the line through the targeted water carefully, and cast again. I do this either in a series of fan casts to an area, or by moving down the bank. This approach keeps me very focused on watching the water at all times, anticipating a strike. As part of this approach, I like to move along the bank at a good pace when I fish.
On a stream, it is not uncommon for me to cover a half mile or more of water in an afternoon. When I fish Woods Canyon Lake in the fall for tigers and rainbows, I often hike to the spillway and then fish back to the boat ramp area in a morning.
Some lake fishers pick a spot and hope that the fish will eventually find their bait as they swim around the lake. While that can certainly work, I am more inclined to go find the fish. In a lake like Green Valley, the fish are not evenly dispersed. There are often certain spots that bluegills or crappies seem to congregate at certain times of the year. I continue to move along the lake to these pockets with quick casts into the water between those spots in case that water has gotten productive since my last visit.
When I find a spot that works, I will fish it until my catch rate drops. I often fish the entire big lake in about an hour and a half. It is not uncommon for me to fish at least parts of all three lakes in an afternoon.
My experience with finding trout in the Green Valley lakes is less predictable than where I look for crappies and bluegills. Initially, after stocking, folks do well near the stocking points, but soon the fish scatter to all parts of all three lakes. When I think I have it figured out, the trout cross me up.
A few days ago, I ended my day by catching and releasing five trout in about a 200-foot section of lake 3 in less than half an hour. Two days later, I was back at the lake, and that spot only produced one trout. I did not over-fish the spot, but kept moving. This time, the hot spot was the big dock that produced several fish, whereas on the earlier trip, I didn’t get a single bite off the dock.
Since I like to move so much, and appreciate the beautiful surroundings that Rim Country streams provide, I love to cover a lot of water when I am fishing a creek. I don’t fish a spot very long because I have confidence in the fly and the technique that I use over that stretch of water. I expect to have a fish at least flash at my fly, if not bite it after a few casts. If that doesn’t happen, I typically move on. That is not to say that I feel I catch all the trout in that stretch of water that I fish; far from it. But I don’t feel that 20 more casts will improve my chances of success. There is water that I get skunked on that I just know must have a trout or two in it, but I accept that for whatever reason, they are not interested in what I presented to them that day. I am happy to move on hoping to find more cooperative fish further down the bank.
An example of a stream where this approach to keep moving has served me very well is Silver Creek, outside of Show Low. I visit that creek during the catch-and-release season from Oct. 1 through March 31. There are a lot of big trout in that stream, but many times I have run across fish that are just not interested in my offerings. After a reasonable attempt at coaxing them to bite, I am happy to move on, as I know that within a short walk, there are likely plenty more trout that might find my fly worth a grab. That strategy has paid off several times with multiple fish days of large trout.
I like the variety that moving to new water on a stream provides. Every hole offers a new opportunity and requires me to adjust to the new conditions. As I move along a creek, it is sometimes like visiting an old friend, as I have become very familiar with how I have successfully fished particular pools in the past.
One of the great things about stream fishing, though, is that Mother Nature often does a redesign of the creek after a heavy winter or monsoon storm. It is fun to encounter a newly redesigned pool and figure out where to look for trout in the new water.
That new look at a hole also happens sometimes for me when I catch my fly on a bush on the other side of the creek. If I am careful, I can slowly move across the creek and get a cast in from the side of the creek that I rarely fish. There is a favorite pool on Lower Canyon Creek that as a left-handed caster, I had fished from one bank for years largely unsuccessfully. I knew there were fish in the pool, but I just couldn’t get them to bite. My grandson, a right-handed angler, attacked the pool from the opposite bank, and that made all the difference.
I think movement around different parts of lakes and streams has improved my fishing success. I encourage you to give moving to new waters a try when you fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!