fishing reel

The same spinning reel is now set for a right-handed caster to reel with the left hand.

 Jim Strogen

The Humane Society and Payson Flycasters Club will again collect and sell used fishing equipment at the Humane Society Thrift Shop, 510 W. Main St.

Half of the proceeds go to the Humane Society and half go to the Payson Flycasters Club Youth Fishing Program.

They will collect used fishing gear on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Sale of collected fishing gear is on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.