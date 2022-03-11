Donate used fishing gear for a good cause Mar 11, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The same spinning reel is now set for a right-handed caster to reel with the left hand. Jim Strogen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Humane Society and Payson Flycasters Club will again collect and sell used fishing equipment at the Humane Society Thrift Shop, 510 W. Half of the proceeds go to the Humane Society and half go to the Payson Flycasters Club Youth Fishing Program.They will collect used fishing gear on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.Sale of collected fishing gear is on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2, 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. 