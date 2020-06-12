Payson has few undetected cases of COVID-19 in the community, according to the results of a month-long testing blitz paid for by the MHA Foundation.
The 1,600 tests represented about 10% of Payson’s population. The sample doesn’t show the infection rate of the entire population since it didn’t involve a random sample, but it still represents one of the lowest overall infection rates in the state.
Most tests were performed on first responders, members of the Tonto Apache Tribe and essential workers who had more interactions with the public. The tests included both swab tests to detect an active infection and an antibody blood test to detect a past infection.
The tests confirmed three infections, all among first responders.
“At quick glance, what the MHA testing really showed us is that COVID-19 has not really made its way to widespread transmission in the northern part of the county,” said Josh Beck, who’s heading up the Gila County Health Department’s response to the pandemic.
Good news as the rest of the state fills its hospital beds with those suffering from the side effects of the virus.
Payson now has 11 confirmed cases, which suggests an infection rate of 5 cases per 10,000 population. That’s just 13% of the statewide rate of 40 per 10,000 as of early June.
In comparison, Globe has 22 cases, or 16 per 10,000.
Still, cases in Gila County have increased quickly — rising from 29 to 47 — a 62% increase in confirmed cases in the past three weeks, said Beck.
Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, said the low rate of infection didn’t surprise him. But MHA Foundation had other goals in sponsoring the testing.
“Our concern was getting a baseline before a surge of visitors from the Valley with their higher infection rate arrived,” he said.
Understanding that baseline helps with contact tracing.
“Our investigation of the confirmed cases and their details provided, helps our investigative staff to adequately investigate a case to isolate and quarantine all close contacts determined during contact tracing,” said Beck.
But the testing also highlighted volunteer support.
“Many hours were performed by volunteers representing numerous organizations to support this much needed effort by the MHA Foundation,” said Mike Reichling, who served as a public information officer during the testing blitz.
Nine organizations provided 387 staff who donated 2,104 hours of volunteer time to organize community members who sought a test.
Volunteers, such as Mac Feezor of the Citizens Emergency Response Team, helped citizens fill out paperwork and figure out insurance.
“A lot of people and organizations came together to make this work,” he said. “And we kept on going even after the loss of a lot of gear.”
A couple of weeks into the testing, thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of generators and communications equipment from the trailers at the testing site. Feezor said he “just scrounged around and found backups” to keep the testing rolling.
Three interns from the University of Arizona medical school helped Dr. Alan Michels perform the tests. The MHA Foundation has teamed up with the University of Arizona Medical School to place interns in Payson, in hopes they will take up a rural medicine practice.
Wearing full personal protective equipment, the doctor and interns administered a nose swab for an active infection and took a serum (blood test) for antibodies. The antibody tests determine if a person has recovered from COVID-19. Many people get infected but have no symptoms and so never think to get a test.
The three positive cases were all public safety officers, two law enforcement and one fireman.
“One of them had a direct exposure to a COVID-19 patient,” said Evans. “Another was exposed during an event in the Valley.”
Doctors still haven’t determined how the third officer was infected.
Evans hopes the testing “will be an education to help them understand if we have someone who comes back positive, we have the mechanism that determines how that happened — that it doesn’t become a virulent infection in the community.”
“If you begin seeing symptoms of any kind, please report them to your doctor and get tested,” said Evans.
Especially since summer has started and a flood of Valley visitors have arrived.
