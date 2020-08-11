A driver was killed when their vehicle rolled south of Payson Sunday morning.
Darrell Henderson, 48, of Oracle, was heading southbound on State Route 87 when his SUV drifted off the west side of the roadway at milepost 246.2 about 4:30 a.m. Henderson lost control, and the SUV rolled, according to Sgt. Kameron Lee, a public information officer with the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Henderson, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died on scene, Lee said.
Both north and southbound lanes of 87 were closed briefly after the accident. The northbound lanes were reopened, but southbound travel remained closed until roughly 8 a.m.
