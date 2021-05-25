During the lockdown Shawn Dugan thought he’d build a shed, fences and clean up the yard.
“I spent months trying to do that,” he said.
He contacted four guys to do the building.
No luck.
Ultimately, he decided he’d do the building, but thought it would sure be nice to get the junk out of his yard.
He had trouble with that, too.
“I found a guy with a beat-up truck with a trailer who showed up with a guy on heroin,” he said.
He refused to let them on his property and realized “there is a niche not filled in Payson,” he said.
At the same time, his son-in-law asked about starting a tree trimming business.
“That was the birth of Dump and Clean — we are a full-service junk removal company,” said Dugan to the members of the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce during the May 11 luncheon.
Dugan, who also owns the Chevron and Rim Liquor, now owns a truck that can haul “nine full pickup truck loads.”
He has logos on all his other vehicles, uniforms for his employees, is licensed, bonded, and has workers’ compensation so “if something happens on your site, our employees are covered,” he said.
But Dump and Clean does more than clean up junk.
“The main thing we are doing is Firewise,” he said.
Since his son-in-law worked as a Hotshot sawyer, a position that wields a chain saw and clears brush, this part of the business is a natural.
Dump and Clean will trim and remove trees, but Dugan is careful to make sure the local government allows a tree to be removed.
“You can’t just cut down trees” because some are protected, he said.
That said, Dugan will not call himself a landscaper.
“Unless you have lots of landscaping accounts, it’s hard to keep the guys you need to keep landscaping stuff up.”
He will consider adding landscape care to those clients who take him up on property management.
Besides all that, Dugan and his staff will pressure wash just about anything. One of his clients, the Baja gas station near Phoenix off the 87 gets power washed every week, “including bathrooms,” he said.
If a client isn’t sure what needs doing, Dugan or one of his staff will assess the needs of the property and make recommendations.
Clients often don’t believe they will fill up his truck. Dugan charges for the amount of space taken up in his truck a customer requires.
“It’s almost every time they will say, ‘No, I’m going to need to spend that much,’ then they start adding more stuff,” he said.
For more information see Dump and Clean’s website paysondumpclean.com or call 928-978-7389.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!