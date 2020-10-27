An armed guard denied entry to a persistent critic of Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey at the Oct. 21 Chat with the Mayor event at the Overcomer’s Church on North Easy Street.
During a town council meeting Thursday evening, contract town attorney Justin Pierce addressed some legal questions that arose from the incident about possible open meeting law and First Amendment violations.
The incident occurred when Jeff Robbins tried to enter the meeting at the church. Dave Golembewski and Mark Dawes reportedly refused him entry. Dawes identified himself as an armed security guard asked by the mayor to protect the event.
He said the event “was by invitation only” and on private property, according to Robbins, who recorded the run in.
(To hear the recording, see this story online at payson.com)
Robbins insisted they had advertised the event to the public, saying he saw the notice of the meeting with the mayor on the Deborah Rose for Council Facebook page and a pro-Morrissey website available to the public. Neither notice said the Chat with the Mayor was a closed event.
Mayor Tom Morrissey explained that while the events used to be open to the public, since the pandemic hit, attendees were required to RSVP. He said this event was improperly advertised on social media.
Morrissey said they were nearing capacity when Robbins arrived. He said Robbins was the only person denied entry.
During the council meeting, Pierce explained the Chat with the Mayor event was not a “meeting of the public body” as defined by the open meeting law.
Golembewski and Dawes told Robbins the event was being held on private property, which gave organizers the right to restrict attendance. They said attendance was “by invitation only.”
Rosco Dabney, who said he was representing the owners of the church, also told Robbins he was not invited.
In the recording, Robbins asks Dawes why he is armed and wearing a black shirt with the word security on it. Dawes said he was there at the mayor’s request.
Robbins reported the incident to the Payson Police Department, saying he felt threatened.
PPD says the incident is under investigation.
This isn’t the first time Robbins and Morrissey have butted heads.
In December, Robbins sought an injunction against Morrissey, claiming he had harassed and intimidated him. Robbins ultimately dropped the suit after Morrissey agreed to not mention him in any public forum.
In an interview with the mayor Friday morning, Morrissey said he still can’t understand how Robbins could feel intimated by him, since Robbins is much taller and younger than Morrissey.
Morrissey said while he is not afraid of Robbins, he is uncomfortable being around him and several people have expressed similar feelings saying he acts a “little strange.”
“He trashes me every chance he gets and then when he sees me he tries to shake my hand,” he said.
During Thursday’s council meeting, Robbins and two other residents submitted comments read by town staff that expressed concern that an armed guard was present at what most believed an event open to the public. The comments assumed the Chat with the Mayor fell under the open meeting law.
Not so, said Pierce.
In her comments, Kim Chittick asked, “Do we have a rogue mayor who thinks he can turn Payson into his very own O.K. Corral?”
After they read the comments, Morrissey replied, “I was a deputy marshal ... so was Wyatt Earp at the O.K. Corral.”
Morrissey has been holding regular Chat with the Mayor events at various locations around town since he was elected.
He said he might switch back to open chats in January if it is safe to do so.
Regarding security at the events, Morrissey said after he received multiple death threats, several people volunteered to provide security. Dawes is a volunteer and not paid, Morrissey said.
During the council meeting, Margie Oldenkamp found it “ironic and hypocritical” some in town focused on the Second Amendment but “failed to follow the First Amendment.”
“Council members are not supposed to be followers of the mayor, they are supposed to represent the citizens that elect them. It is time that council realizes that this is the reason the First Amendment is first,” she wrote.
“I don’t disagree with that,” said Morrissey.
(4) comments
People have lost their minds. Security?? Give me a break!!!!
When you listen to the audio the word "thug" or "goon" comes to mind. Just saying.
I'm just curious. Is there an advertisement or sign anywhere that says, "Due to COVID the chat with the Mayor is now RSVP. Please call this number to register."? I'm just wondering, is it possible that all those people attending the chat responded to an RSVP except Mr. Robbins? Mr. Robbins was the only one who didn't get the invitation or see the "RSVP only" ad. or sign? Hmm.
Listen to the recording. It's very revealing and shows the heavy handed tactics Morrissey uses to favor his faithful followers and deny access to citizens who might be in opposition with him. There was no RSVP requirement on the poster to attend the meeting. Mrs. Chittick is correct - we have a rogue mayor.
