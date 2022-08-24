A heavy storm on Aug. 20 didn’t sway anyone from signing up for free airplane rides on Saturday with the Experimental Airplane Association, EAA Chapter #810 Young Eagles program.
The day dawned with puffy white clouds in a clear blue sky. Each pilot had their plane ready for takeoff at 7 a.m. when the lines formed.
After a few years’ hiatus because of COVID-19, the kids and pilots were ready to get back in the air. Fifty-two boys and girls, ages 8 to 17, came out to fly with the pilots. Volunteers were on hand to instruct the parents with the signing of the permission papers. Parents, friends, and grandparents enjoyed watching from the sidelines, sometimes as excited as the kids.
The EAA program has flown more than 22 million kids in over 90 nations since its inception in 1992. Here in Payson, they have flown 1,700.
Pilots all volunteer their time and use their airplanes paying for their own fuel. They do it because they love to see the smiles on the faces of the kids when they jump out of the plane after their flight over Rim Country. They hope to engender a love of aviation in a few of the youngsters.
This year’s coordinator for the first time, Bob Mays, gathered volunteer pilots and ground crews to keep the kids safe. Pilot Steve Vaught, who has been orchestrating the program for years, needed a break and Mays volunteered.
Pilots flying the program included Ron Chase, Dale Mueller, Tom Thompson, Eric Ward, Tom West and Dave Wilcox.
The ground crew escorted each child to an airplane and helped to strap them in, keeping everyone safe from turning propellers.
After the flight, the kids ran to their parents carrying their Young Eagle certificate and logbook. For some, there were grins, others had smiles so wide they were almost bursting.
“It was awesome!“ said one.
“My first flight, it was like looking down at Legos with little cars running around. I loved it,” said another.
EAA members hope the Young Eagles flight might spark a light in more young people to pursue careers in aviation. The field is wide open right now and for the foreseeable future.
Today in aviation, there continues to be a need for more pilots, airplane mechanics, avionics technicians, drone operators and air traffic controllers, to name a few.
After the flight, the child can go home with their logbook and sign on to eaa.org to complete a free ground school that would normally cost several hundred dollars, the same ground school that a pilot must take.
“Great volunteers! I felt like I was just riding with the flow,” Mays said.
A tired crew agreed the day proved to be a success and plan to have another EAA Young Eagles program in the next few months. To learn about future flights, go to youngeaglesday.org.
