This August, Eastern Arizona College welcomed a new academic adviser to its Payson campus.
Christine McKillip taught general and special education in California and Oregon elementary and junior high schools from 1982 to 2012, earning a master’s degree in special education along the way (in 2008). From 2012 to 2019, she served as a program supervisor with agencies providing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to individuals on the autism/Asperger spectrum in the San Francisco Bay Area. That included three years with Easter Seals, which McKillip calls “the pinnacle of my ABA experience.”
“EAC is very much student-centered in many different areas of a student’s academic career,” said McKillip, who made the move to Payson in 2019. “Any type of support a student needs is granted; there’s always a way to get students on the path where they need to be.”
She sees EAC, including the Payson campus, as being tailored toward the student population. “It’s very encouraging to see students in a variety of age groups, and such enthusiasm among the population. Dual enrollment is a good jump start for the younger students. I’m seeing students who are feeling encouraged to go forward from associate degrees or certificates and pursue higher degrees.”
Registration for EAC’s 2022 spring semester is now underway, with spring classes starting Jan. 18, 2022. The last day to register and add classes for the semester is Jan. 21, 2022. EAC offers a tuition waiver to students 55 and over who have lived in Arizona for one year.
