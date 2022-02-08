Brooke Dimbat was part of an elite group of Arizona community college students who earned spots on the 26th Annual All-Arizona Academic Team. They were chosen for recognition based on their academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.
Dimbat received a citation from Governor Doug Ducey, a commemorative medallion, and an in-state tuition waiver for two years (60 credits) to the Arizona state university of his choice.
Dimbat is currently a full-time student at Eastern Arizona College Payson campus, a full-time clinical associate at Banner Medical Group and a part-time employee with Chaparral Pines Golf Club. Brooke will complete her associate degree in May 2022 and plans to pursue a sports management degree. She is undecided on which university she will attend.
Dimbat enjoys working in the golf industry and hopes by furthering her education she will be able to further her career, either with her current employer or another sports management company.
Each student named to the All-Arizona Academic Team maintains at least a 3.5 grade point average, is in good academic standing, is working toward an associate degree, and is involved with their campus or community.
Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, sponsors the All-Arizona Academic Team award program.
