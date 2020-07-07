Early ballots are going out in the mail this week with a slew of county and local contested races including the Payson mayoral race and Gila County sheriff.
Gila County has 10 seats up for election: Superior Court judge Division 1, all three supervisors, the county attorney, assessor, treasurer, county school superintendent, recorder and sheriff.
Mayoral and council elections will be held for all incorporated cities and towns within Gila County and precinct committeeman posts.
Fire, water and sanitary districts also have governing board seats up for election and there are upcoming elections for area school boards too. Payson, Pine and Young school districts each have three seats up for election. The Tonto Basin Unified School District has four seats to be filled. Additionally, voters will select representatives to serve on the Gila County Community College District Board.
In this edition of the paper, we present profiles on those running for Gila County sheriff, including incumbent Adam Shepherd and three opponents (one candidate did not respond to email requests).
We also have coverage on Sylvia Allen’s latest campaign stop in Payson at Rumsey Park and stories on District 1 county supervisor candidates Hallie Overman-Jackman and incumbent Tommie Martin.
In recent editions of the Roundup we ran profiles on the Payson Town Council seats up for election, including incumbent Tom Morrissey and challenger Jennifer Smith. And for council, incumbents Janell Sterner and Barbara Underwood and challengers Dave Golembewski, Deborah Rose, Jolynn Schinstock and Scott Nossek. If you missed those editions, visit payson.com to read their profiles.
Here are a few important dates: Early voting begins July 8 and the last day to request an early ballot is July 24. Mail back early ballots by July 29. The last day to vote early in person is July 31. The primary election day is Aug. 4. The general election follows on Nov. 3.
To register, visit servicearizona.com.
