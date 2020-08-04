The only contested seat in the primary for the Gila County Board of Supervisors was in District 1.
Election results show Republican incumbent Tommie Martin with a healthy lead over challenger Hallie-Overman Jackman.
Martin had 2,187 votes or 62.33% as of 11:15 p.m. Overman-Jackman had 1,318 votes or 37.56%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!