Just 51 votes separate the candidates in the race for Payson mayor.
The results put challenger Jennifer Smith slightly ahead of incumbent Tom Morrissey for Payson Town mayor.
Smith had 2,327 votes as of 11:15 p.m. with all precincts reporting. Morrissey had 2,276 or 49.3% of the votes.
Provisional ballots have not been tallied.
Town council
For the three town council seats, Scott Nossek leads with 2,572 votes (21.10%) followed by incumbent Barbara Underwood, 2,322 (19.05%), Jolynn Schinstock, 2,080 (17.06%), Deborah Rose, 1,886 (15.47%), Dave Golembewski, 1,814 (14.88%) and incumbent Janell Sterner, 1,488 (12.20%).
