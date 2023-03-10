The Tonto Apache Tribe’s ambitious plan for a jobs-producing entertainment complex at the gateway of Payson arose from a computer model predicting the region’s tourist-oriented economy is perched on the brink of rapid growth.
The rough sketch of those plans includes a swim center, bowling alley, movie theater, medical complex and light industry – conjured by economic models run through artificial intelligence software.
But so far, it’s a big-picture work in progress, without having yet lined up the business and financial partners needed to make it a reality.
“The tribe has some partners identified and some we are still working on the agreement,” said Eric Trevan, president of the tribe’s developer, aLocal Solutions.
The Tonto Apache Tribe based its plans on crunching the numbers, said Trevan.
“We run multiple scenarios based on the market data and other options by potential partners,” he said.
His company, aLocal Solutions, an artificial intelligence software data analytics company, partnered with the Tonto Apache Tribe on this development.
“We know that based on our data there seems to be increased demand for this,” he said. The data drove the recommendations, he added.
Trevan has known Tonto Apache Chair Calvin Johnson for many years. The firm has also worked with other tribes across the country. A couple of years ago during one of their conversations, they talked about the possible expansion.
“In the Tonto Apache’s area, some indicators have aligned to create great economic impacts in the region,” said Trevan.
That includes the impact of the Town of Payson completing the C.C. Cragin pipeline, providing enough water for the town to more than double its population.
Since the pandemic, visitation to Rim Country has increased, as has demand for new homes. These indicators, plus other trade secret data points, convinced Trevan the area has room for significant growth.
Trevan has “been a victim of the hour-and-a-half wait just to get into Payson” on the weekends. The tribe would like to capture some of that traffic to “keep dollars local.”
“Without going into economic analysis, why are so many coming up in the summer?” he asked. “That is demand.”
The tribe believes its development can capture some of that traffic – and provide amenities for locals as well.
“Think of those things they are leaving town for or not doing because it doesn’t exist,” said Trevan. “We’re preparing now for people to enjoy various aspects of life you don’t want to drive an hour and a half to enjoy. So, we have these conversations now.”
The tribe still needs to “identify costs and partners,” said Trevan.
“We don’t have specific partners yet,” he said, although talks are continuing.
Traven would not provide any details on potential partners, except to say the interest from partners will determine how the plan develops.
“If it’s bowling lanes, depending on the interest and need, will we have four or eight lanes,” he said, but then clarified, “This is a general statement providing an example – it shouldn’t be used with how we are deciding if there is a bowling alley in the family entertainment center.”
Trevan believes the tribe’s development will keep visitors in the Payson area which will benefit all in Payson.
“The Tonto Apache have been very progressive,” he said. “It is always fun to get to Payson – and try all the different restaurants – and you have a charging station.”
He’s excited about how the development will evolve and has committed to keeping the community in the loop on progress.
“The tribe is doing some amazing things,” he said.
The tribe in the past has considered other development plans, especially after doubling the size of tribal lands through an agreement with the federal government a few years ago. The tribe now controls land on both sides of the highway at the entrance of the town – with the Payson Event Center on one side and the casino on the other.
Several years ago, a consultant developed a plan to build housing on tribal land – but the tribe never moved forward on that plan.
The tribe also negotiated with Payson and the federal government before that town built the $54 million C.C. Cragin pipeline. The tribe has a long-standing claim to water from the Colorado River. The proposed water settlement would have required the tribe to give up that claim to the Colorado River in return for a share of water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir – delivered through Payson’s pipeline. The tribe, the town and the Bureau of Reclamation never finalized that proposal.
