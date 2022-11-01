Julie Leonard, Payson’s economic director, gave the council an update on the various partnerships, programs and support the town provides to local businesses. The Adventure Where We Live campaign remains a cornerstone of the marketing program for the town. Traffic counts show more folks are coming to the area.
The Payson council recently received an update on the town’s new economic director’s move into the visitor center at Main Street and the Beeline Highway.
Julie Leonard, the economic director for the town, announced that the move has been positive, and it’s made coordinating programs and events with the chamber easier.
“The Visitors Center is probably the most positive place to have an office. They are just so happy to be here from the Valley,” she said of the visitors and potential business owners who come to the Visitors Center.
To launch the summer season, the town designated the month of May Adventure Where We Live Month. It held a kick-off event for businesses and Adventure Payson specials on social media.
“We have been looking at traffic counts, we are seeing an uptick steadily over the year,” said Leonard. “We are definitely seeing more and more visitation in our community.”
As an additional service to local businesses, the town hosts business development workshops on topics such as how to utilize social media, how to have self-confidence and motivation to keep on pushing through to find success.
Joe Klein, founder of the Axis Culture Group, ran a few of those workshops.
“It was an opportunity to get our feet wet with economic development,” said Klein. “To work with new staff and what we want to do with economic development.”
The two workshops they hosted at Rim Country BBQ were both full. Response surveys indicated attendees were pleased with what they learned. Now Axis will develop the content and deliver other workshops.
This year, the town partnered with the chamber to bring Moonshot, a competition to pitch business ideas. The top three best ideas received monetary awards of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.
The Eastern Arizona College Business Resource Center partnered to provide further workshops to help businesses with business plans and other needs.
The Moonshot program was so successful, the town plans to continue it next year. APS has already promised to pay for the Moonshot event next year.
One additional benefit from the town’s economic development programs has been a partnership with Local First, an organization that believes the best way to show off Arizona is through its local communities and their businesses.
The organization provides business support, rural development, green business support, food and farming, inclusive economy, and capacity building resources to grow businesses and communities for a vibrant and sustainable economy.
Payson received a spot on the organization’s #ExploreRuralArizona webpage, alongside 25 other rural Arizona communities.
“It is really a lot about our businesses,” said Leonard. “During our shoulder (season), they will be promoting our town to encourage tourists to come visit us in Payson.”
