Julie Leonard, Payson’s economic director, gave the council an update on the various partnerships, programs and support the town provides to local businesses. The Adventure Where We Live campaign remains a cornerstone of the marketing program for the town. Traffic counts show more folks are coming to the area.

The Payson council recently received an update on the town’s new economic director’s move into the visitor center at Main Street and the Beeline Highway.

Julie Leonard, the economic director for the town, announced that the move has been positive, and it’s made coordinating programs and events with the chamber easier.

