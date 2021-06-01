In the past two years, target shooting in the Tonto National Forest has started 75 fires.
In fact, nationwide humans cause 87% of wildfires, not only from target shooting but from leaving campfires, dragging chains, throwing out burning cigarettes, throwing sparks from all-terrain vehicles and other methods.
Because the drought conditions this year are worse than years with the largest wildfires, the Forest Service has tried a different tactic — education.
“Normally they have ordered other engines and other kinds of suppression support getting ready for that next wildfire,” said Vidalia Vigil, a fire prevention specialist from the U.S. Forest Service. “Instead of suppressing the fire, we are being proactive. If we can stop or avoid one human-caused wildfire, we feel we have done a lot.”
During the two weeks prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Forest Service sent Vigil and several fire prevention specialists to the Phoenix metro area to reach out to vendors of guns and other outdoor products, farmers markets and organizations to help spread awareness of the reasons why humans play a key role in wildfire.
“There is a new influx of people who don’t have those outdoor ethics that most of us grew up with,” she said.
She and her fellow fire prevention specialists focused on target shooting because the number of fires that have started on the Tonto “are high numbers,” she said.
The issue is that not only are rifles and handguns legal, but so are flame throwers, gas guns and ammunition that heats up to 1,400 degrees before it hits the ground.
“None of this stuff is illegal to buy,” said Vigil.
To minimize the wildfire threat from target shooting, Vigil and her fellow fire prevention specialists spread the message “not to shoot with steel core ammunition or exploding targets, tracer or incendiary ammunition that explodes upon impact.”
The Tonto National Forest has more visitors than any other national forest simply because of its proximity to the fifth largest city in the U.S. so the opportunity for wildfire from target shooting increases.
Currently, the Tonto is in Stage 1 fire restrictions which prohibit any target shooting, or starting of fires anywhere but in fire rings, or smoking anywhere but in an enclosed or fully cleared area.
But after restrictions lift, Vigil said target shooters need to remain responsible.
“We have reached out to 103 firearm stores (in the Valley),” said Vigil. “The people in these stores have been really great, they have been supportive. They do not want to see a (forest) shut down.”
Vigil and her fellow fire prevention officers’ message explained how to safely target shoot by not shooting uphill, clearing an area about 15 to 20 feet in diameter of all brush, grass and pine needles and having a bucket of water and shovel and/or a fire extinguisher in case a fire does start.
During Stage 1 restrictions, Vigil said the Bureau of Land Management and Arizona Game and Fish have some designated shooting ranges and “you can shoot on your private land.”
But if the public follows the published guidelines, Vigil said the Forest Service can leave the forest open.
“We have three levels of fire restrictions,” she said. “We want people to go camping and fishing. All we’re asking is to pack it in, pack it out, be mindful of where you park your vehicles and practice safe habits.”
For more information, including current fire restrictions, please go to wildlandfire.az.gov.
