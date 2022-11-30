light parade
File photo

Payson’s 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is “Vintage Christmas.”

This is the 23rd year of the event, with floats lit up with Christmas lights traveling down Main Street. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

