Electric Light Parade Saturday Nov 30, 2022

Payson's 2022 Electric Light Parade is at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on Historic Main Street. The theme of the APS-sponsored event is "Vintage Christmas."This is the 23rd year of the event, with floats lit up with Christmas lights traveling down Main Street. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.Bring a blanket, chairs and some hot cocoa and find a spot anywhere along Main Street to enjoy the show. 