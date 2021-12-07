As the sun went down Saturday, families huddled around barrel fires, while others snuggled up with blankets waiting for the 2021 Payson Electric Light Parade.
Exactly what Janet Dean, APS public affairs manager, hoped.
“During the holiday season, supporting electric light parades across Arizona is one way (APS) gives back, while at the same time being able to participate in each community’s unique and vibrant holiday traditions,” she said.
Generations of families gathered along Main Street from Green Valley Park to the Sawmill Theatres, making a perfect backdrop to this annual holiday event.
Payson has held the Electric Light Parade for two decades. This year, entries leaned into the theme of Western Wonderland with cowboy attire, covered wagons and Christmas trees next to campfires.
For many locals, it’s a chance to bring awareness to organizations and businesses.
Take Inga Chouinard. She and her husband spent a week festooning their ATV and trailer for Payson Community Kids. PCK offers children from kindergarten to high school a place to go after school for homework help, art projects and a warm meal.
“These kids need so much help,” she said.
The organization needs volunteers to help provide the safe and nurturing space they need for a safe after school experience.
Down the way from PCK, Frank Aspeslagh and his wife Marji entered the with the rebuilt Payson Fire Department Chevy Silverado the organization received to hold the signs and equipment necessary to run the pit. With Aspeslagh’s talent, the 2001 truck with 130,000 miles looks like new. The brush pits open from April until late fall for residents to drop off brush.
Businesses, including Payson Dermatology, made the parade a family affair.
“We have about 15 kids from age 3 to 7 on our float,” said one mom and employee of the dermatology office.
The Rim Country 4-Wheelers Club pulled out all the stops with festively festooned Jeeps and other off-road vehicles.
One Jeep’s hood ornament had Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer and friends leading the way.
Parade sponsor APS entered a huge truck covered in lights.
“The Payson light parade is an opportunity for our employees who work in the Payson area to help be a part of bringing holiday joy to our friends and neighbors in the community. We participate in the parade with a holiday entry and provide financial support for this local family favorite tradition,” said Dean.
Thirty-four entries, including a singing Santa who closed the parade, wandered down Main Street starting at 6 p.m. with the wail of the antique Payson Fire Department truck.
Parade winners included: Best use of lights: KRIM; Best theme fit (Western Wonderland): Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Advantage Realty; Best Originality: Rim Country 4-Wheelers.
