Nary a day goes by that we don’t see Big Ben, Jerry, Taggie and many other of our in-town elk strolling down the middle of the streets, helping themselves to bird feeders and bushes, or even attending a mid-summer night’s concert in the park.
As strange as it may seem, before the very early 1900s, the entire territory of Arizona had not one elk roaming anywhere in the state.
But that changed in 1913, one year after Arizona achieved statehood, when 83 elk were brought by rail from Yellowstone Park and released in Cabin Draw, near Chevelon Creek. Arizona Game and Fish now estimates that Arizona’s elk population stands at over 45,000 post-hunt adults. And with cow (female) elk producing at least one calf each year for their lifetime of fifteen years, that number is expected to keep on rising.
The female elk here in the Rim Country area give birth to one and sometimes two calves in late May or June.
This year’s calves are already losing their spots and for the first time since I’ve lived here, a herd of adult females with their young ones have been roaming around the northeast side of Payson. The elk seem to become more and more comfortable around us humans.
Although a single bull elk can sometimes be seen wandering around Payson, most bulls are hanging out in bachelor herds of between two and five members, but those numbers can vary from day to day. Each herd seems to have a dominate bull that calls the shots.
By the beginning of August, the boys’ antlers have reached their peak growth, which can weigh up to 40 pounds and the velvet covering their racks has dried. They are certainly quite handsome with their majestic racks.
By the middle of the month, raking will begin. This is amazing to see, as the bull elk, attempting to remove the drying velvet from their antlers, will aggressively thrash their racks against tree saplings and hardy bushes, sometimes stripping them bare. This often leaves the elk’s antlers bloody for a day or two. But don’t call Game & Fish – the elk is in no pain. If you’ve ever watched Big Ben or any of the other males rake their antlers, it looks like they’ve gone loco.
Photographing the big boys, now in their beautiful copper-brown summer hides, can be fun, whether you use professional camera gear or simply your cell phone. But please remember that they are wild animals, weighing from 800 to 1,000 pounds, and don’t have the reasoning capacity that we humans do.
With the rut (mating) season coming up in September and October, now is also the time that a bull elk’s testosterone levels are sharply rising.
So be especially careful now as you interact with our in-town bulls. Always give them their space and make sure you have a safety plan in place, should the elk decide to charge. Have your vehicle, a tree or other structure between you and the bull and keep your distance.
And be aware that bulls can run much faster than you can (and a lot faster than me). A docile appearing Big Ben, Jerry or Taggie, pumped up with seasonal testosterone, may turn on you in the blink of an eye, slicing you with his sharp hooves, or trampling or goring you to death. Better to be safe than sorry.
