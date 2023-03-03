Elks honor Payson Police staff by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 3, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SRO officer Keven Rush, in uniform next to Communications Shift Supervisor Josh Higgins. The Payson Elks honored Keven Rush, Payson Police Department's student resource officer, for his job supporting the school district's students.Alongside him, PPD's Communication's Shift Supervisor Josh Higgins was also recognized.The Elks recognized the two police department employees for their "outstanding performances" in their jobs, reported the PPD on its Facebook page.The PPD said it "would also like to thank the Elks Lodge for their continued support of the Payson Police Department." 