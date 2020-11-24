With COVID canceling many holiday events, get into the spirit of the holiday season by entering your decorated home in the 16th Annual Light the Rim holidaying lighting contest hosted for the first time by the Payson Roundup.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three homes along with coveted bragging rights for having the best decorated home in Rim Country.
Last year, nine residents and two businesses entered the contest, but this year organizers are hoping for more entries.
All entrants will be featured on a map printed in the Roundup and posted online so the community can drive by and appreciate all the hard work that goes into hanging hundreds, often thousands, of lights.
And new this year, the community will decide the winners. The Roundup will host a contest on its website where residents can vote for their favorite home.
While the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce had organized the event for the past 15 years, the new chamber director focused on other projects this year. The Roundup stepped in to make sure the event didn’t disappear.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to take part. There is no entry fee.
Entries are due by the end of day, Friday, Dec. 4. Entries must be within 20 miles of Payson. Email editor@payson.com with address along with contact information. If you would like to help sponsor the lighting contest, email Ann Fowler at afowler@payson.com. For more information, call 928-474-5251.
The winners will be announced in the Friday, Dec. 25 Payson Roundup.
