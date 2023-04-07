Two years after the Backbone Fire evacuation, it’s still a public relations nightmare.
During a recent March pre-fire season meeting, local fire departments reported residents call frequently asking about an evacuation plan.
“While I understand your angst, there’s three ways out of town,” said David Staub, the fire chief for Payson. “Assume there will only be two. We can’t tell you (today) what those two routes will be.”
So, the town and county have drawn up plans – but won’t share details with the public for fear those with “ill intent” will take advantage.
The Gila County Sheriff’s Office still hears about how upset Pine and Strawberry residents were over the 10-day evacuation two summers ago.
“It is arduous. We get a lot of upset people,” said Lt. Tim Scott from GCSO, the agency that handled the evacuation.
Gila County Health and Emergency Management Department agreed.
“That is a call I get almost daily,” said Carl Melford, emergency management manager.
He explained since each disaster requires a unique response, “evacuation routes must be made with the incident.”
Same thing with where the shelters will be located.
“It is incident-specified,” he said.
So, the county doesn’t have a designated shelter-in-place location, doesn’t have a detailed plan to establish evacuation centers, doesn’t have a traffic control plan, doesn’t have a detailed plan for taking pets and livestock and doesn’t have a system to ensure evacuated residents can refill prescriptions left behind. All those proved problems in the Backbone evacuation — which involved only the estimated 3,000 residents of Pine and Strawberry.
Moreover, Melford says he has no Red Cross volunteers in Rim Country, as he does in south county. In south county, Red Cross can find resources from the Phoenix area.
“The American Red Cross is the only sheltering organization we have as our partner in Arizona,” he said. “I think we need a change. The best way to change things is to encourage recruitment in the Red Cross.”
Problem is, Melford only has one Red Cross volunteer in all of Gila County, and they are not in northern Gila County.
The need is great to prepare for evacuations, as Rim Country accounts for more than a third of the fire risk in the state.
In 2009, the Arizona State Forestry Department did an assessment of communities most at risk for a catastrophic wildfire event. An example of a wildfire event would be Paradise, Calif., where the whole town burned down.
Out of 200 Arizona communities, 39 of those are in Gila County. Payson, Pine and Strawberry all face a greater wildfire danger than did Paradise. In that community, embers from a still-distant fire front set whole blocks on fire – as well as trees along the evacuation routes. By the time people got the word to evacuate – flaming trees had cut off the escape for many. About 85 people died before they could flee – many trying to ride out the fire in homes that had not been Firewised or built to a WUI fire-resistant building code.
Public areas that had been Firewised – like the schools and electrical substations – rode out the fire without damage. But many people didn’t know they could leave their fire-prone neighborhoods and shelter in those cleared areas – and Paradise had a written plan and practiced that plan.
The Arizona regional fire assessment looked at the potential for the fire behavior, social, cultural, and community factors, such as Firewise awareness and evacuation education. The report then looked at what local resources are available to protect those communities.
Many small northern Gila County communities nestle in the woods under the Rim. Most have one way in and one way out of the community. Since Gila County does not have a Firewise or ignition resistant fire building code, many of these homes will burn.
It’s understandable that residents would like first responders and emergency management to have an evacuation plan, but Staub explained that all Rim Country residents should “be ready, be set and leave before we tell you to go.”
Gila County has written a plan, but due to a lack of staff in northern Gila County, the Health and Emergency Management Department has no one to educate the public about its plan, although it receives hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in state and federal grants for emergency management.
The county does have a website, Readygila.com. Residents can sign up for emergency alerts through email, text, and phone alerts. The website has lists to help prepare the public to evacuate. There are also written emergency management plans for southern Gila County and northern Gila County. Residents without internet access can call 928-910-4009 for more information and help.
Melford said Gila County has a reputation amongst emergency management departments in the state for the number of emergency announcements it has made in the last few years. Most other counties have made two to three calls, Melford has reached out 62 times. Most of those notices have been issued through the county’s Everbridge text and email warning system. The county’s in the process of changing to a different, cheaper system called Ready Gila.
“We’ve kind of been the exemplary county. We’re who the rest of the state comes to, to see how things are done,” Melford told the first responders and forest service personnel at the meeting.
The Payson Police Department does an evacuation drill every year. They pick out a neighborhood in Payson, scramble their officers and go door to door to alert people to evacuate, as they would in a real emergency.
But leaving when an officer knocks on your door is too late, say emergency responders.
In the case of the Backbone Fire, the winds drove the flame toward Strawberry so quickly that there were 18 minutes between the ‘Set’ and ‘Go’ orders. As a result, evacuees spent seven hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic to get to Payson. First responders said many dashed out without enough gas to get down the hill. Others forgot medication, dogs, cats, clothes, or food. They didn’t have enough money to get into a hotel room and had no place else to go.
Things got difficult in Payson, said Police Chief Ron Tischer.
The fire forced the hasty evacuation, said Staub. He told the first responders at the pre-season fire meeting he happened to be on the phone with the Backbone Fire incident commander when the fire “crossed Matt’s three trigger points.”
Only a change in the wind saved Strawberry, said Staub.
“We would like to give you lots of time,” he said, but wildfire has its own timeline.
Payson has not released a detailed evacuation plan because “there are people who have ill intent” and would seek to cause harm with the information, said Staub.
Local non-profit organizations, such as the Pine – Strawberry Fuel Reduction and Rim Wildfire Awareness Team, have partnered up to host seminars on evacuations, especially for older residents.
“The seniors are scared,” said Bob Decker of RIMWAT. “They think they will be forgotten.”
One of the first seminars will be at the Payson Senior Center. Dates and times for those trainings are still in the works.
Tischer said residents must be ready to pack and leave within minutes. That means doing a lot of the work now – before the fire even starts.
“Have your family prepared,” he said. “We (the police department) have a plan and we will work the plan (but) there are some personal responsibilities for the people who want to live here.”
