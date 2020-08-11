Blood drives planned
Donate blood Tuesday, Aug. 18 and your donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
Using an authorized Food and Drug Administration test that indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus, regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms. The antibody test is not a way to find out if you are currently infected with this virus. While a positive antibody test does not mean that someone is immune to COVID-19, it does mean that they may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma and help people who are still recovering from the coronavirus infection. Blood donors can log onto a Vitalant confidential donor portal to access test results within three weeks after their donation. For more information visit vitalant.org/antibodytest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of blood drives and more than 17,000 blood donations had to be canceled across Arizona over the past five months. Donors of all blood types are needed to fill the gap, especially O-negative, the universal donor. For an appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).
A blood drive in Payson is planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Banner Payson High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Highway.
A blood drive is also planned in Tonto Basin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Kiwanis Club of Tonto Basin, 45239 AZ-188.
Scholarship applications open soon
Those with a child or grandchild starting college this year, the Elks National Foundation (ENF) has Legacy Awards opening on Sept. 1. The $4,000 Legacy scholarship awards are offered to 350 children and grandchildren of Elk members. Information cards will be on the table in the inner lobby. You can also go online to enf.elks.org/Leg for eligibility requirements.
Learn how to help kids feel secure
Childhelp-Gila County Children’s Advocacy Center hosts a program on Helping Kids Feel Secure from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the small meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
This is an introductory meeting on ways to support those from infancy through the age of 18 to face life’s challenges. All parents, caregivers and support people are invited to attend.
It is an informal and supportive place to come to learn more about how to be there for a child or teen who needs you.
There will be free pizza and certificates of participation will be provided.
Advise Shelley Soroka-Spence that you will attend; email her at ssoroka@childhelp.org. or just show up, but be sure to wear a mask.
School reopening topic of next
Payson Inter-Agency callMark your calendar for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13 — it is the once-a-month chance to connect with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits offering social services to Payson and Rim Country residents.
The meeting’s guest speakers, via conference call, include Aimee Backus and Joanne Conlin.
Backus will explain how the Northern Arizona Coalition for Military Families arranges resources and collaborates to provide assistance to active military, veterans and their family members in the community.
Conlin, president of the Payson Unified School District board, along with invited school representatives, will discuss preparations for online and in-person classes that resumed Aug. 4, and how local schools are dealing with federal and state mandates to reopen schools safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is an opportunity to speak directly to school personnel.
This “one-stop meeting” is a chance each month to connect in an informal chat. Meetings will continue to be hosted online.
There’s time at the end of the meeting for a general roundtable. To be added to the invite list for the Aug. 13 meeting, and obtain the conference call phone number and code, call Elsa Bobier at Gila County Community Action Program 928-474-7192 or email ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov.
