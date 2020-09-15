Arizona High School and Junior High Rodeo Association season opener
Come out and cheer on the next generation of rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway. Admission is free.
Sol DeVille plays
The Sol DeVille band will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Landmark at the Creek, 1355 Christopher Creek Loop. The band plays a variety of genres, including country, blues, R&B, soul, funk, pop and original numbers.
Payson Town Council meeting
The Payson Town Council will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Town Hall.
Watch on Channel 4 or online at http://www.paysonaz.gov.
Free family event
The Payson Old Time Opry presents an evening of music and talent from The Purple Hulls, featuring Madonna & The Boys.
The group was the 2019 band competition winner at the Payson Old Time Opry.
The concert is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Admission is free.
Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration
The 50th annual Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 at Green Valley Park.
Organizers say to gather the family and bring some lawn chairs to enjoy talented musicians, vendors and more.
Saturday’s schedule
Contest begins at 9 a.m.
9 a.m., Introductions/National Anthem
9:15 a.m., Small Fry Division, Junior Junior Division, Junior Division
11 a.m., Twin Fiddle, Awards Announcement/Tie Breaker for Small Fry, Junior Junior, Junior Divisions
11:30 a.m., Young Adult Division, Senior Division, Adult Division, Cross Tuned
1:30 p.m., Awards Announcement/Tie Breaker for Young Adult, Senior, and Adult Divisions plus Twin & Cross Tuned
2 p.m., Fiddlers Jam at the Park (if time allows)
3-5 p.m., Workshops
6 p.m., Fiddle Fest continues with Opening Announcements — Age Division Winner recognition
6:15 p.m., Band Competition
7:30 p.m., Hot Bow Competition
8 p.m., Special performance by festival judges and community jam
Sunday’s schedule
9 a.m., Gospel Program with Incidental Bluegrass
11:30 a.m., Grand Champion Division
Find more information and register to participate at paysonrimcountry.com/fiddle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!