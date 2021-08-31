The Northern Gila County Fair isn’t only for blue ribbons, fried food and amusement rides, it’s also the culmination of months of hard work for Rim Country students who raise an animal for either FFA or 4-H.
The auction at 4 p.m. on the third day of the fair, Sept. 11, will complete their study of the cycle of the animal agriculture business. The auction answers several questions. Do they realize a return on investment or lose money? Did they enjoy the process? Could they see themselves raising animals for a career? Then there’s the question of severing the emotional bond they made with their animal.
“These young people have invested their time and dedication into learning about the business of animal agriculture,” said Cassie Lyman, a local rancher and a fair board member. “They fed, groomed, trained, provided great care, competed at the fair … and now are bringing their product to market. Your purchase helps these youth reach their business goals, teaching them valuable life skills, as well as provides you with top quality meat.”
During the Aug. 17 Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast, Cassie’s son Elias, a fifth-generation rancher, wore his FFA uniform to encourage first-timers to bid at the auction.
“You can just go and talk to the people at the buyer’s registration … about splitting an animal,” he said.
Elias explained many first-time auction attendees believe they must buy a whole animal or none. Instead, he encouraged potential buyers to split with another family or even four families.
“You both pitch in a little bit of money to split the animal,” he said.
Bids are made in dollar and cents per pound of weight listed on the sale order sheet, on every animal except turkeys. Those are sold by the head.
Animals for sale include cattle, sheep, hogs, goats and/or turkeys.
Fair literature encourages those uninterested in meat to consider supporting agricultural education with a donation or creative use of an animal.
Animals purchased could go to a local food bank or be used to put on a benefit barbecue.
Restaurants could advertise the meat as locally raised by students. Businesses could buy an animal and give packaged meat as gifts to staff or special customers.
One of the audience members asked what the going rate was for a steer.
“It really fluctuates,” said Elias. “Last year (steer) was $16.50 a pound. There were pigs that sold for $20 a pound.”
A chamber member then asked how much time it takes to train the animal to show at the fair.
“They walk like puppies on a leash,” said the audience member.
Elias said he’s been training his since the end of March.
Members of the audience asked Elias about the other benefits of the agricultural program and how popular it is.
“It is a leadership program that helps young people like I to grow into leaders,” he said.
The high school FFA program has leadership positions to fill, skills based, public speaking and parliamentary procedure competitions. Elias hopes to run for a national FFA office.
About 80 to 100 students take the agriculture program.
That means there will be a lot of animals for auction bidders to consider.
For more information about the auction, please call Cassie Lyman at 928-978-7926.
Or visit the Northern Gila County Fair website at www.ngefair.com.
