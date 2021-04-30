A blurry photo of a maroon van and 24 hours was enough for Payson Facebook users to identify a suspect of a hit-and-run accident on April 22.
The accident happened on State Route 260 as a motorcycle traveled eastbound near the Wells Fargo turnoff.
A maroon van reportedly turned in front of the motorcycle, and the driver could not stop fast enough.
Police Chief Ron Tischer said the department hasn’t reached out for help from the public like this very often, but the post made a difference.
“There were a lot of responses about 50, 173 shares with about 17,650 people reached,” he said.
Police requested help to identify a “Maroon Station Wagon or crossover type vehicle” that hit a young man on a motorcycle, then fled the scene.
“The maroon vehicle should have damage to the rear passenger side taillight,” according to the post.
Tischer said the lady who called “just happened to see a vehicle with the same color and damage to the rear taillight so she called.”
It’s a felony to flee the scene of an accident, he said.
“With the amount of people driving, and the amount of cameras around if you’re involved in an accident it’s always best to stop. The consequences are much less severe,” he said.
By April 23, PPD located the driver and vehicle.
“We would like to thank you for partnering with us to making our community a better and safer place to live,” wrote staff.
