Deirdre Escalante and her daughter Alana don’t miss a Payson pro rodeo.
Neither do their rescue dogs, Mercy and Cody.
They moved to Pine two years ago and have been faithful rodeo supporters ever since. They were in the stands for Friday night’s performance of the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo.
“We just really love rodeos,” Alana said. “We come to all of them here. It’s just a lot of fun to watch and it’s a great atmosphere. It’s wonderful.”
Deirdre said it’s one of their favorite Rim Country activities.
“We enjoy the small town atmosphere and the show and the animals,” Deirdre said. “We absolutely love it. We’ll be here again (Saturday).”
She said they also plan to be at every performance of the World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo in August.
Mercy is Deirdre’s medical service alert dog. She goes with Deirdre to her job at Home Depot.
Cody is Alana’s psychiatric service dog.
“He’s trained to mitigate my anxiety and depression,” Alana said.
Alana works at the Rusty Pine Cone in Pine. And Cody’s there with her.
Mercy was really into the Friday night performance judging by the barks she let out during part of the performance when horses came close to the rails in front of their seating location.
Cody and Mercy weren’t the only canines in the stands on Friday night. At least two other dogs were there with their owners.
So, did they have any trouble getting in with their furry companions?
“We did not this year,” Deirdre said. “In past years we have, so I contacted the rodeo committee (ahead of the rodeo). There are so many fake service dogs that it’s a very big hindrance to us being able to legally work with our dogs.”
Payson’s Dustin Bullard, owner/CEO of Mogollon Treatment Center in Payson, was at Friday’s performance with his daughter, Paisley, his wife McKenna, his sister Candace and her husband Trey Nahrgang, who was competing in steer wrestling.
“We come every year,” Bullard said.
He took his daughter down near the rail to get a close-up look at the saddle bronc competition.
“She likes rodeos because our family rodeos,” Bullard said. “She’s been to a lot of rodeos. She likes the rough stock. Any time there’s bull riding, saddle bronc riding or bareback riding, she likes to go down there and watch them up close.”
Rodeo is just part of daily life for Jareth Curley of Ganado, who was there with her family on Friday.
She was in the stands with her 8-month-old daughter, her mother, sister and little brother, watching her husband compete in saddle bronc riding and her sister’s boyfriend compete in bull riding. Her little brother was also competing in bull riding, along with her sister’s boyfriend, Latrell Long.
And she competed earlier Friday in the slack portion of the breakaway roping. Her sister, Jannon Hale, competed in the both breakaway and barrel racing during the slack sessions.
Jareth’s husband, Creighton Curley, ranked second in saddle bronc, and his wife and baby were near the rails as he walked past.
She was watching her husband Creighton Curley tie for third in saddle bronc riding on Friday night, just two points back of the champion.
“Almost every weekend year-round we travel and compete in pro rodeos,” Jareth Curley said. “I guess you could say we were born into it. It’s just a lifestyle that we grew into. Our parents and our grandparents did, before us. So they passed down teaching to us, so now we get to compete at a higher level than they did. We’re from the reservation, so I’m pretty sure not all of them got to compete at the pro level. So, now that it’s evolving more, we get to come to rodeos like these.
“We’re very grateful that we get to do it as a family. Thankfully, our circuit is really close to home, so we all get to travel a good distance. So it makes it fun. I think rodeo has a lot of pressure, but being around family and having fun, I think that takes a lot of pressure off of it.”
