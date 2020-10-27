A Star Valley family of eight is without a home after a fire destroyed their home Sunday afternoon.
While everyone escaped the home safely, firefighters were unable to save it after flames rushed through the singlewide trailer in the C Bar Diamond RV Park off State Route 260.
Earlier in the day, the family had reportedly smelled something odd in the home, but couldn’t find anything amiss. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. when the grandmother saw smoke coming from an area near the water heater.
Payson police officers were the first on scene and reported the home was fully engulfed with heavy smoke billowing from the windows.
Payson firefighters arrived next, followed by Hellsgate (who was refueling in Payson at the time of the tone out). A second alarm was called and Water Wheel along with Christopher Creek responded. Pine-Strawberry firefighters were also on their way, but were canceled en route.
Firefighters entered the home, battling extremely poor visibility. They got the fire knocked down and kept it from spreading to nearby structures, said Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wisner said three generations of one family were living in the three-bedroom home. The Red Cross was notified.
“It was just an amazing effort by Payson Fire and Hellsgate on the interior, knocking down that fire,” Wisner said.
