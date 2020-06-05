A mother and her three children were uninjured when their vehicle hit an elk east of Payson early Thursday morning and their van burst into flames.
The woman was traveling eastbound on State Route 260 when she reportedly hit an elk at milepost 264 around 1 a.m., just east of Little Green Valley, said John Wisner, Hellsgate Fire District’s chief.
The woman and her three children, along with the family dog, escaped the minivan before flames engulfed the vehicle.
Arriving crews found a “giant fireball” on the highway, Wisner said. Hellsgate firefighters extinguished the flames with the help of the Christopher-Kohls Fire District. The woman, reportedly a nail tech, had bottles of acetone in the van, which likely contributed to the intensity of the fire, he said.
The accident closed both lanes of eastbound travel for roughly 30 minutes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There were no serious injuries and no one was transported to the hospital, he said.
