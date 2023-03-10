It’s time for Rim Country residents to enjoy the area’s premier National Recreation Trail, the Highline.
The Payson Ranger District and Wild Arizona have a party planned for Saturday, March 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to reintroduce residents to the trail.
“Meet new people, get to know the trail, and learn more about the work we will be doing in the region,” said Wild Arizona staff.
Organizers have designed events so any age group or ability can have a good time, from hikes to learning new apps on the phone that keep the hiker going where they want to go. The hope is families see this as a fun event to get even the littlest kids out on the trail with their grandparents.
The event has a second goal – find people willing to invest in the long-term upkeep of the Highline. Community members can ask questions of representatives from Wild Arizona and the Payson Ranger District on how the Highline upgrades are going, what they can do to help, and where to go for more information.
“This is a reintroduction to the Highline,” said Angie Abel, the Payson Ranger District’s recreation officer. “We will have a guided tour and have time to talk about trail apps, so that if you are intimidated you might get lost, we’ll show you free apps to help.”
Abel has spearheaded the upgrades and re-routes on the Highline, a trail first used more than a century ago by local cowboys to move cattle from summer to winter grazing. Ranchers took wagons along the trail to visit with other neighbors homesteading along the base of the Rim.
In later years, author Zane Grey wrote eloquently about the Highline Trail in his famous western novels. He also built a cabin under the Rim near the trail from which he hunted.
Now the Highline has developed into a National Recreation Trail open to more abilities since the Forest Service and various funding partners raised more than $1 million to complete half of the Highline’s needed upgrades.
But the Highline and other Rim Country trail systems need local boots on the ground to maintain the endless maintenance and repairs caused by weather, foliage, and use.
“These are our public lands,” said Abel. “We live here, and we should be part of all of it.”
It’s what the Payson Ranger District and Wild Arizona hope at this reintroduction party, residents fall in love with the Highline and offer to join a new effort – the Rim Country Trail Stewards.
“Rim Country Trail Stewards is a partner collective, established to engage citizens, communities, and local agencies through trail stewardship, volunteerism, collaboration, and education, for the purpose of developing a long-term sustainable legacy trail system across the Mogollon Rim region,” said event organizers.
All that’s needed is an email address. That can be provided before the event at this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/become-a-rim-country-trail-steward-13-tickets-503763749937.
It’s an electronic ticket for this initial launch event to empower and encourage Rim Country residents to take ownership of their public lands.
“That’s what I hope to see – that community buy in,” said Abel. “Tell us what you want and what is needed. Everyone come be a part of it and sit at the table.”
Wild Arizona and the Payson Ranger District see the Rim Country Trail Stewards’ work will add economic assets, increase access to more users, protect wildlife corridors, improve watersheds and wildfire protection, while providing the health and well-being benefits of time spent in nature.
To become a Rim Country Trail Steward attend the March 18 event at Washington Park trailhead from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/become-a-rim-country-trail-steward-13-tickets-503763749937.
