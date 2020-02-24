At least six people were rescued from their vehicles this weekend after a storm dumped nearly two inches of rain, flooding crossings and creeks.
An 18-year-old man was rescued from Tonto Creek early Sunday morning and a family of five was rescued late Saturday night from Sycamore Creek.
The family was reportedly attempting to cross Sycamore Creek in an off-road vehicle when they got stuck in the fast moving floodwaters, The Arizona Republic reports.
Arizona 4x4 Off Road Recovery used a winch to pull the family’s vehicle to safety. No one was injured.
Several hours after that incident, closer to Tonto Basin, Waylon Burgwin, 18, was reportedly trying to get to his home on the east side of Tonto Creek after work.
Burgwin’s Ford pickup got stuck around 1:40 a.m. in Tonto Creek at the Store Crossing.
Tonto Rim Search and Rescue sent a swift water rescue team and the Gila County Sheriff’s Office sent deputies to rescue Burgwin.
They found Burgwin in his truck and the floodwaters rising rapidly around it.
TRSAR Commander Bill Pitterle said the creek was running around 7,000 cubic feet, 2,000 feet higher than the maximum flow in November when a White Mountain family got stuck in the creek and three children drowned.
GCSO Deputy Cole LaBonte, who is trained in swift water rescues, geared up and with a rope tethered to him, waded out to Burgwin’s truck.
There was a team of rescuers downstream ready to rescue LaBonte if he got swept away, Pitterle said.
Once LaBonte reached Burgwin, he had him put on a flotation device and rescuers on the bank pulled the men back to the shore. They brought Burgwin to safety around 4:30 a.m.
Undersheriff Mike Johnson said he did not know if Burgwin would face charges for driving into the flooded creek.
Payson received roughly 1.4 inches of rain this weekend, while Tonto Basin saw nearly 2 inches in a 48-hour period, according to the National Weather Service.
Contact abechman@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!