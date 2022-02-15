The family of Kaydia, an 11-year-old Payson girl, is asking for the community’s help as their daughter battles a rare tumor.
It all started in December 2020 when Kaydia developed a bad limp and told her family, mom Whitney and grandmother Bobbi, she was in a lot of pain.
“I thought it was just growing pains,” Whitney said. Until then, her daughter had been healthy, happy and outgoing, except for having asthma.
She took Kaydia to her pediatrician, where physical therapy was prescribed and an X-ray was done. The X-ray showed nothing, so the physical therapist recommended seeing a neurologist.
Whitney said they had a virtual visit with the doctor in April, and he had Kaydia walk for him as he watched remotely. He said they needed to come to the Valley for an MRI.
On Aug. 2, 2021, she had a full MRI done. During this, they found a large, rare tumor in her pelvis, on her sacrum and wrapped around her S1 vertebrae. This tumor is called an aneurysmal bone cyst (ABC). Although it is called a cyst, it is actually a tumor.
“Aneurysmal” means it is of the destructive nature and that bone is being destroyed. Because of this, a simple fall could be disastrous.
“Bone cyst” means there are many pockets of now liquid bone, bone marrow and blood-filled sacs that are surrounding her S1 vertebrae and in her sacrum. These are caused from the destruction of the bone, which turns to these fluid-filled sacs. That’s where the name of this tumor comes from.
Whitney said they saw many doctors, but none of them knew what to do about Kaydia’s condition. There are only a few doctors in the U.S. that specialize in these tumors. Only one in 100,000 has the condition, Whitney said.
“I went on Facebook and found a group (that was dealing with this) and they recommended seeing Dr. James Murakami of Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, one of the largest and most comprehensive pediatric hospitals and research institutes in the United States.
Murakami has been treating these rare tumors for many years and has patients from all over the world who come to him due to his success rate, which is 90%, Whitney said.
She had a phone consultation with him in September and he confirmed the tumor was an ABC.
At Kaydia’s initial visit with him, he explained everything about this tumor. She may not run, ride a bike or do anything that a kid should be able to do.
She is limited on how much she can walk, sometimes must use a walker or a wheelchair, and is in pain constantly. A fall could cause fractures in the area that still has bone because the bone is so thin.
The family chose the safest, least invasive way to treat it due to its location. The treatment chosen is called sclerotherapy, where the patient is put to sleep and, going through her hip/lower back with needles, the tumor is injected with doxycycline to help it shrink and promote new bone growth and albumin to hold it in place.
Kaydia had her first treatment Oct. 12, 2021. Due to how aggressive the tumor appeared to be, the doctor felt she needed to return in two months. A biopsy was done as well, and the results showed it was benign. Her second treatment was Dec. 14, 2021.
After her first treatment, Kaydia was in a lot more pain, however on their second visit, the tumor had stopped growing. Whitney said. “Her left side (where the tumor is) is destroyed, but the goal of the treatment is to restore the bone, but it takes a long time.”
She said the doctor told her, “We’re pretty much trying to stop the Titanic.”
The next treatment is scheduled for March 2022 and she will continue to have the procedure every three months for another three to four treatments, if not more. After that, there will be checkups every six months to a year for follow-up scans to make sure there is no return.
Kaydia may always walk with a limp and most likely will always have sciatic issues. Whitney said her condition shouldn’t affect her growth, but they are uncertain.
Whitney said the family has had to make a lot of adjustments. She can’t work because she is home-schooling Kaydia and her other two children. Home-schooling was a necessity in order to protect her daughter from other illnesses. She is living with her parents because rents are so high in the area. The family doesn’t do a lot outside of home, but occasionally they will walk around Green Valley lake. Though Kaydia must use a wheelchair due to the distance.
“She really hates using the wheelchair. She doesn’t like people looking at her,” Whitney said.
Because these treatments need to be done every three months, the family’s finances are getting tight. The costs they face include flights or drives, gas money, lodging, food, medication, co-payments and deductibles, the balance of the bills after insurance, and any other issues that come up during this time.
“This family cannot do this alone. They are going to need help from other people in their lives to help Kaydia, whether it be financial, praying for them, organizing a fundraiser, whatever it is, this family would be very grateful,” said friend Teresa Gault, who shared the story with the Roundup.
Kaydia has a long way to go, and every bit helps, Gault added.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Kaydia, Whitney said. Those interested in helping can go to gofundme.com and look for “Please help Kaydia get help for her tumor.”
For more information, call 928-600-7293 or 928-600-9095.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!