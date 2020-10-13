A lot of folks have shut down their social media accounts, but local resident Laurel Wala only has praise for how it helped her family reunite with a beloved pet.
“Facebook has a lot of negatives, but it proved to be the magical solution for us this morning!” she wrote on Tuesday.
Laurel and her husband Devin have a 16-year-old blind and deaf miniature schnauzer named Emmy. The two make sure to protect her from harm.
Yet on Monday, construction workers accidentally left open a back gate on their property. This allowed Emmy, dressed in a pink and purple outfit, to wander out of the yard.
The Walas didn’t know she was gone until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
After a quick search around the neighborhood, Laurel turned to Facebook, sending out a picture with a plea to friends to help find her.
Little did the couple know, but their post bounced from Payson to the Czech Republic and back with information about Emmy.
The Walas’ daughter Lindsey, who lives in the Czech Republic while she goes to college, shared Laurel’s post with friends in Payson.
The response was immediate.
“Shortly thereafter one of Lindsey’s friends messaged Lindsey that she had seen a post about a found dog that looked just like Emmy on (the) Payson, AZ Lost/Found Pets (Facebook page),” wrote Laurel. “Lindsey passed it on to me.”
Seems a “kind man” had seen Emmy walking down the middle of Highway 87 at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
“She was shaking, but otherwise unharmed,” wrote Laurel.
He stopped, picked her up and took her home where he and his wife feed her, then posted on the Payson, AZ Lost/Found Pets Facebook page.
“She is now back home, fast asleep and oblivious to the panic she caused this morning,” said Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!