This year’s Payson Farmers Market has more than ever to offer.
For the cook who loves fresh, the market has numerous produce providers. Try some micro-greens in a salad, then toss in some vine ripened tomatoes. Don’t forget to check out the Arizona Mushroom Company, either. Lots of exotic varieties, most with superb nutrition and medicinal qualities.
The market covers most basic vegetable drawer needs from the savory to sweet.
For the cook who likes to impress, but doesn’t have the time, vendors have pre-made sauces and dishes.
Boil up water to quickly prepare handmade pasta to pair with handmade sauces or spice up vegetables and perhaps add sausages.
For those who lean toward the more exotic, try the Indian or Middle Eastern dishes. Even the traditional, such as Italian has a modern flair with gluten-free options.
Then there are the artisanal breads and country kitchen baked goods – but get to the market early or some vendors sell out.
If breakfast is on the mind, Danziesen Dairy has freshly made waffles and coffee.
The market has a covered seating area with plenty of room for a couple or family of eight at each long table.
For everyone to hear, the market offers background music.
For some, it’s the only way to start the weekend.
Payson Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until September. It is located in the Sawmill Theatres parking lot near Highway 87 and Main Street.
