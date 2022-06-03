Some 4,000 people came out for the opening day of the Payson Farmers Market Saturday, May 28. Below, keyboardist Mark Plets provided the entertainment May 28. There is live music at the market every weekend.
Keyboardist Mark Plets provided the entertainment May 28. There is live music at the market every weekend.
There were more than 40 vendors at the market, including this the kettle corn vendor.
If opening day is any sign, the Payson Farmers Market is going to be busy this summer.
The market opened May 28 with more than 40 vendors.
“We had a record-setting opening day with an estimated 4,000 people in attendance,” said Lorian and John Roethlein, founding managers. “Returning and new vendors got to experience our amazing community.”
As the market kicked off at 8 a.m., there was a line at the information booth as seniors “in need of support arrived bright and early to use their yellow cards to collect their Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) booklet of $50 worth of coupons to purchase produce throughout the season.”
The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 17 in the Sawmill Crossing Plaza, 816 S. Beeline Highway.
There is live music every Saturday, which is sponsored by Quality Movers.
On six of the Saturdays, music will take an intermission at 10 a.m. for kids’ events. The first of these will be the famous Hula Hoop Contest this Saturday, June 4.
