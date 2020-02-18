A man died in a house fire in Star Valley Thursday night, authorities say.
The 81-year-old man lived alone and had no pets.
Neighbors say the man had limited mobility and had rarely been seen outside since his wife died around Thanksgiving in 2018.
Neighbors reportedly smelled smoke around 7:40 p.m. and called for help. They knew the man was inside and at least three reportedly tried to enter the home to rescue him, according to Sgt. Jamie Garrett with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.
One man kicked in the front door, but said he was unable to go in because the smoke was “so bad,” said Sgt. Dennis Newman with the GCSO.
Arriving Hellsgate firefighters found smoke coming from the doublewide trailer and flames from a back bedroom window, at 190 Cornerstone, space No. 2.
Firefighters had to break down the man’s bedroom door. They found a working fire in the room, said Hellsgate Fire Chief John Wisner.
It took some time to get the fire completely out, as it had spread to the attic. There was heavy smoke damage throughout the home, Wisner said.
Paramedics checked three neighbors for smoke inhalation. All were treated on the scene and released, he said.
The man’s daughter had reportedly come up the day before around noon to drop off groceries. She reported to GCSO officials that everything appeared fine.
The improper use or disposal of smoking materials is most likely the cause of the fire, Garrett said.
Contact abechman@payson.com
