John Gonsalves choked back the tears as he recounted his night at the Payson High School FFA father-daughter masquerade ball with his granddaughter Nevaeh on Feb. 8.
“That’s heaven backwards,” he said.
This is the second time Gonsalves has attended the FFA dance, each time with a different granddaughter.
“Their dads are not in their lives anymore,” he said.
The most touching moment for Gonsalves came when Nevaeh asked DJ Craig to play “The Keeper of the Stars” by Tracy Byrd.
“It is the song sung at my wedding,” he said.
Now, because of the Payson FFA chapter, he’s made new “memories with my grandchildren.”
It’s just that connection FFA adviser Marsha Fitzhugh and her officers hoped to create.
“It is about providing an experience for families,” she said. “We’re not doing it just for the money.”
Not that the crowd didn’t help to swell the club’s account. Fitzhugh estimates the club raised around $900 to help defray travel and lodging costs for competitions. Payson’s FFA chapter consistently places well in regional and state competitions.
Gonsalves said he, “100% supports FFA.”
He had a child in the program when the family lived in rural New England.
Both Fitzhugh and Gonsalves wondered at the turnout this year.
Gonsalves went three years ago and “not that many people were here.” Now this year, “more and more are participating.”
Fitzhugh agreed.
“This year was crazy. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” she said. “We ended up with quite a few families, mothers dancing with sons,” she said.
Even if daughters only had mothers to bring, “you still have fun.”
Gonsalves appreciated a family event “not in front of electronics.”
Fitzhugh makes it family friendly with “really clean music” and dance games such as a rumba line and the limbo. Some might know the limbo as the dance in which pole participants lean backward to go underneath a pole. The one who goes the lowest wins.
It’s her “only rule” that the older FFA kids lead the way by example since “little girls and boys do what you will do.”
The FFA officers also bake treats to bring for light refreshments, said Fitzhugh.
The descriptions are enough to explain the increasing popularity of the dance.
“Honestly, we have had a really good experience with our dance,” said Fitzhugh. “This is my third year and we always hear positive things about it.”
Gonsalves added to the praise.
“Just the whole night in general was touching,” he said.
He had no problems giving kudos to the dance DJ and photographer Craig Miller for capturing his connection with Nevaeh. In the picture, Gonsalves looks down on the top of Nevaeh’s head as she looks into the camera, eyes shining with the joy of dancing with her grandpa.
