The Payson High School Future Business Leaders of America sent nine students to compete against 300 students at the Region II conference, and they brought home five medals, Feb. 1.
FBLA adviser Bud Evans couldn’t be more proud.
“It was a victorious return home as this group of business leaders came home that evening with five medals,” he said.
The computer network design team of senior Tristan Heape, junior Dorian Rackly, and Anthony Burlando came in first place.
Another first-place team, junior Abby Stewart, junior Justice Theisen, and freshman Madena Idoine won for website design.
Abby Stewart, a junior, won two third place medals — one in the electronic career portfolio competition and the other from designing the chapter’s sign.
Daren Sinon, a sophomore, placed second in computer game design.
Evans said these students will next compete at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Tucson, April 6-8.
FBLA has four types of competition events covering business and information technology skills, public speaking and performance based events.
“Network design is one of these events in which PHS students consistently take top awards,” said Evans.
Evans explained that the team takes a hard test to qualify. Then they have to build a network to address particular computer network challenges.
“They are given 20 minutes to detail a solution then present it to a panel of experts,” said Evans.
The other event PHS students consistently do well in is video game production.
“Our students have placed in the top for the state in the past 10 years,” said Evans.
He credits the program itself for the success.
“The PHS FBLA IT Academy is a unique program, especially in a small community. There are very few schools that have such technical courses even for larger schools,” he said.
The FBLA program at the high school couldn’t do what it does without the generous support of the community through Credit for Kids dollars.
“It costs about $200 for each student to attend the state conference and over $1,000 for the national conference,” said Evans.
The district can still accept Credit for Kids donations until April 15.
Donations can be directed toward one program, such as FBLA.
The 2,400-student Payson Unified School District often receives more than $250,000 during the Credit for Kids season.
Married couples filing jointly can donate $400. Single filers can donate up to $200.
For more information, contact the PUSD district offices at 928-474-2070.
