On Jan. 19, the federal government launched a program to provide free at-home COVID tests to everyone who wants them.
Getting tested and tested often, can save lives.
The Christian Clinic, a community clinic that serves the uninsured and underinsured in Rim Country, urges anyone with cold symptoms to take a test. If positive, Christian Clinic staff recommend calling a health professional as soon as possible. The doctor can determine if a patient qualifies for treatment, such as monoclonal antibodies. The health professional will also offer suggestions for care to ease symptoms and signs to watch out for.
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday 1 billion tests are ready and waiting to go out in the mail to citizens who order them.
Each household qualifies to receive four at home COVID tests for free.
The easiest way to get tests is through the website: COVIDtests.gov.
The program only requires a name and address, but there is a limit of one order of four rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per address. Shipments will start at the end of January and take seven to 10 days to arrive.
The website described other ways to receive free tests.
Insurance companies
If ordering online is not an option, health insurance companies will reimburse a person for eight home tests a month, for every person on the plan.
Tests may be ordered online or purchased at a pharmacy or store.
Reimbursement works in two ways.
The first, insurance plans cover the purchase of a test at the point of sale. To find out if this is possible, ask your insurance company if it offers direct coverage.
Some insurance plans have already set up agreements with pharmacies to provide free tests with proof of coverage. Check with yours to see if they partner with pharmacies.
Otherwise, insurance plans will offer reimbursement, so keep the receipt. Insurance companies will either reimburse up to $12 per test or the cost of the test if it’s less than $12.
This free access to tests applies to individual health insurance as well as insurance provided through a job.
Tests for the uninsured
The federal government intends this free testing program to apply to those who do not have health insurance as well.
Besides ordering a test online, those without insurance can get free tests from community health centers.
The Christian Clinic provides care for those with no insurance, or for those with a high deductible for a $20 fee.
The clinic also provides free COVID testing for anyone during clinic hours, which varies because most of the work is done by volunteers from the medical community who work at the clinic when they can.
Working closely in partnership with the Christian Clinic, Ponderosa Family Rural Health Center will have free at home tests available for those who are uninsured or underinsured.
Please call 928-468-8603 for more information.
Advice for those with a positive test
So, you have a positive COVID test. Now what?
Give your doctor a call, especially if you live alone.
“A positive result is not cause in itself to go to the hospital but, if positive, you should inform someone who will check on you,” said Dr. Judith Hunt of the Christian Clinic.
The sooner a call is made, the more options available to keep a patient from hospitalization or death from COVID.
If a patient does not have a primary care doctor, they can either call the Christian Clinic (928-468-2209) or Ponderosa Family Rural Health Center (928-468-8603).
“Those with positive results and underlying immune issues, obesity, hypertension, asthma, chronic bronchitis, etc. should consider receiving monoclonal antibodies (there are IV or subcutaneous (shot) options) when they first learn they test positive,” said Hunt.
The Ponderosa Family Rural Health Center provides the monoclonal antibodies free of charge to anyone who qualifies medically.
Otherwise, Hunt advises patients with a positive COVID test to purchase a good thermometer and pulse oximeter to ride out the illness.
“(An oximeter) is an inexpensive small device that can be purchased at pharmacies or online to monitor pulse and oxygen saturation,” said Hunt. “If SATs begin to drop below 90% this may be cause to go to the hospital.”
Banner Payson reports most of the patients that come to see them for COVID do so 10 to 14 days after a positive test.
“That is too late to offer antibodies,” said Hunt.
