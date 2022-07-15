FedEx truck burns on Mt. Ord by Alexis Bechman, Roundup editor Alexis Bechman Editor Author email Jul 15, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Drew Fiala Drew Fiala Drew Fiala Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A vehicle fire near Mt. Ord Monday afternoon started a small brush fire in the Bush Fire burn scar.A FedEx truck caught fire at the top of the Mt. Ord overpass on State Route 87. It was fully involved when crews arrived and it was burned to the ground, just a twisted frame of metal left.Forest Service crews assisted on site after flames spread into the brush off the northbound lanes. It was contained in a small area. No word on if anyone was injured. Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fedex Truck Transports Highway Brush Fire Mt. 