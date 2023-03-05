NAMI Payson offers a safe place to find help and support for those living with a mental health condition and for family members supporting a loved one living with a mental health condition. For questions call (928) 301-9140 or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness has affiliates throughout the country that offers, classes, information, support groups and information to help those living with a mental health condition and their loved ones who seek ways to help. Understanding and compassion for the 1 in 5 people who struggle with a mental health condition will enable healing rather than division and fear.
The relentless overcast days and pounding of storms in Rim Country give many the winter blues – officially known as seasonal affective disorder.
SAD rolls around from the lack of sunshine in the fall and winter. This can make some feel so down they have mood swings that affect how they feel, think, and handle daily activities. Some of the warning signs can be exhaustion, fuzzy brain, trouble focusing, lack of motivation, and withdrawal from loved ones and favorite activities.
NAMI Payson, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has weekly support groups and classes for those living with a mental health condition and for family members supporting a loved one living with a mental health condition.
“By sharing your experiences in a safe and confidential setting, you can gain hope and feel a sense of connection,” said NAMI Payson volunteers.
The weekly support groups allow attendees to share their experiences in a confidential setting.
“The group encourages empathy, productive discussion, and a sense of community,” said a volunteer. “You’ll benefit from others’ experiences, discover your inner strength and empower yourself by sharing your own experiences in a non-judgmental space.”
The weekly sessions use a structured format that allows for all to check in with what’s going on with the mental health journey. Controlled discussion follows.
There is no cost. The Connections Recovery Support is a peer led support group for adults with mental health conditions. The family support group gives caregivers, friends, and family members a safe place to get perspective and learn new ways of supporting their loved ones’ recovery while taking care of their own wellbeing.
NAMI Payson also holds classes for peers and their families.
NAMI Payson’s first Family–to–Family class after the pandemic pause will end in the next couple of weeks. A dozen Payson residents have learned what a mental health condition is, how to identify warning signs, and what treatment options are available for their loved ones.
NAMI Payson has registration open for the next Family–to–Family class that will happen after the Peer-to-Peer class that will start in April.
NAMI Payson has a reference library with books, pamphlets, and information on specific mental health conditions, from eating disorders to schizophrenia.
The Community Support Center is at 308 E. Aero in Payson. For questions, call 928-301-9140 or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.
