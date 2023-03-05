mental health awarenedd

NAMI Payson offers a safe place to find help and support for those living with a mental health condition and for family members supporting a loved one living with a mental health condition. For questions call (928) 301-9140 or email NAMIPayson@yahoo.com.

The relentless overcast days and pounding of storms in Rim Country give many the winter blues – officially known as seasonal affective disorder.

SAD rolls around from the lack of sunshine in the fall and winter. This can make some feel so down they have mood swings that affect how they feel, think, and handle daily activities. Some of the warning signs can be exhaustion, fuzzy brain, trouble focusing, lack of motivation, and withdrawal from loved ones and favorite activities.

