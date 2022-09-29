humane society building

The Humane Society celebrates the 10th anniversary of the opening of its building at 605 W. Wilson Court June 11.

 Roundup file photo

While it usually costs from $50-$150 to adopt an animal at the Humane Society of Central Arizona, between Oct. 1-8 fees have been slashed.

During the Empty the Shelter Event, adoptions are $50 for dogs and $25 for cats thanks to a donation from the Bissell Foundation.

