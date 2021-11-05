Don Zuber immediately noticed the 60-foot fence across the easement off Mud Springs Road and Hemlock Circle on property now owned by Jared Owens.
“The fence has gone up across the whole 60 feet instead of the 30 feet the water department is asking for,” said Zuber.
Zuber and his neighbors have used the easement since 1975 to reach the trail system maintained by the community college.
The town’s original intent for the easement was to build a road to connect Hemlock with Mud Springs Road. The road would have the dual purpose of providing the water department access to one of its wells in addition to access for the public between the two roads. However, the town never built the road, nor developed the well.
Instead, the town has a rudimentary road that stops in the middle of two properties to reach the well site.
“This well site does contain a well casing and a well pump that is capable of being used to supply water to customers, though it is not currently in use,” said Town Manager Troy Smith. The town has several wells nearby to store C.C. Cragin water and recharge wells for future use.
“The water department desires to maintain access to the well site as they would like to install aquifer storage and recovery equipment in the well casing in the future,” he said.
The council last discussed the 60-foot easement at its meeting in early October. Owens asked for the council to abandon the full 60 feet “to legally limit random strangers from my property.” The easement lies on the southern border of Owens’ land.
The town countered Owens’ request offering to split the 60-foot easement in half. For Owens, that was not enough.
The council tabled the issue until a future meeting.
Zuber snapped photos of the fence.
In an Oct. 22 email to the Roundup, Owens explained that since the well has never served the community, he asserts there is no easement.
“A public roadway or pedestrian easement does not exist from Hemlock Circle to my western property line,” wrote Owens. “It did not exist when I purchased the property, and it does not exist today.”
Owens argued that the town never “created” the easement. Instead, he defined an easement as, “a right that a property owner gives to someone else.”
Smith agreed. He said the well site, “was dedicated to the town as a well site by the subdivider,” but declined to say more about the fence “because this is a pending matter.”
The issue for Owens’ Payson North neighbors is that the easement does not extend all the way to Hemlock Circle. Therefore, residents using the easement must cross private property at some point to have access to the college trails.
“How can the town council envision a roadway to connect Hemlock Circle with Mud Springs Road when there is no public roadway easement from Hemlock Circle to the east?” Owens wrote.
In a previous interview, Smith said the town was in negotiations with Owens’ neighbor to the east to complete the easement through the private property.
(1) comment
I think the Town needs to stand up against this rogue new property owner who knowingly bought a lot with an easement but now has unilaterally decided it shouldn't apply to him.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!