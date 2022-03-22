Payson Councilor Jim Ferris has lost his most recent case against the Rim Country Educational Alliance (RCEA).
Gila County Judge Bryan Chambers in early March dismissed Ferris’ January 2022 lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning this case may never be brought to court again.
Ferris’ case sought additional documents beyond the 3,000 pages the RCEA had already supplied.
Ferris has repeatedly embroiled Payson in a long-running, unsuccessful battle with the MHA Foundation, Kenny Evans, and the RCEA originally set up to build a university in Payson.
Ferris filed his most recent attack as a Payson resident, with the rest of the council eager to drop the battle. In fact, the Town of Payson wrote a letter stating it was satisfied the MHA Foundation and the RCEA had provided all relevant documents.
In a 2020 ruling, a judge ruled Payson had violated the RCEA board’s civil rights when the council voted to summarily remove three RCEA board members. The temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction rendered the council’s vote undone. By April, a judge ordered Payson to pay RCEA’s attorney’s $57,000 in legal fees.
Since then, the town and its insurance company have refused to engage in any other legal actions against the RCEA.
However, Ferris has continued to harshly criticize the RCEA, MHA Foundation, and its president Kenny Evans. His January lawsuit claims the RCEA has not provided audit reports, bylaws, financial statements, budgets, real estate holdings and property master plans. Ferris also asked the judge to order the RCEA to pay his legal fees.
The RCEA is governed by public records laws, since it was created as a separate legal entity by Payson and Star Valley to purchase 253 acres from the U.S. Forest Service to build a university. The creation of the RCEA protected the towns from any legal or financial liability for the project and allowed them to appoint board members from a list approved by the MHA Foundation — which provided the money for the project.
The RCEA spent years trying to strike a deal with Arizona State University. However, negotiations ultimately failed. The RCEA has since moved forward with plans for a park, ball fields and a community center with indoor aquatics facilities. The RCEA still seeks partners.
“Ongoing discussions with other interested academic institutions continue,” said Evans.
The RCEA now leases the land to the Rim Country Educational Foundation for development. Funding for all improvements has come from the MHA Foundation.
Evans has confirmed Ferris has received at least 3,000 pages of documents, after a review by MHA lawyers.
By March, the RCEA and the MHA filed a joint motion to dismiss Ferris’ suit, asking each party to pay their own legal fees.
The final order ruled this case never come to court again.
Jim Ferris's lawyer Tim la Sota filed the motion to dismiss "with prejudice" because it had no legal standing .Frivolous lawsuit. The taxpayers "you and I" had to pay $57k out of our pocket because his actions were "so egregious". When is this special interest group going to stop their unfounded accusations? Enough is enough. How much more do the taxpayers have to suffer?
