As of 7 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, Gila County still had ballots to count. Recorder Sadie Bingham said, “We are transporting 2,050 early ballots to the Elections Department today and still have approximately 320 provisional ballots. There are also approximately 15 signatures that need to be cured. The recorder’s office will be curing signatures.”
Gila County’s website still shows only partially counted Election Day votes from its 39 precincts posted in the early hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
At that time the runoff numbers for the Payson Town Council showed Jolynn Schinstock with 52.23% of the vote. According to unofficial results. Schinstock received 4,149 votes, while Deborah Rose has 3,758.
The Roundup sought comments from both Schinstock and Rose.
Schinstock said, “First of all I would like to thank all the folks who voted for me. I cannot express enough how much your support means to me. I have met so many amazing people along this journey and I will be forever grateful for that.
She went on to say, “There are still many ballots left to be counted, so I’m keeping my excitement at bay for now.
“I am extremely proud that I ran on my own merit and stayed focused on maintaining a clean campaign by sharing my skills, experience and goals for the town. If the voter trend continues, it would be my honor to serve on the town council and most importantly represent you and all Payson residents.”
Rose had not responded as of press time.
County treasurer race
Gila County had one down-ticket contested race in addition to the two supervisors’ and sheriff’s race. Republican Monica Wohlforth challenged incumbent County Treasurer Debora Savage, a Democrat. Wohlforth, according to unofficial results, had 13,965 votes to Savage’s 10,529. Both were asked to comment on the apparent outcome, but only Savage had responded by press time.
Savage has served in the county treasurer’s office since 1992. She was asked to fill the unexpired term of her predecessor Priscilla Knuckey-Ralls and then ran for the post in 2008, repeating her bid in 2012 and 2016.
“I was able to see the results of the Gila County election. It appears I lost the race,” Savage told the Roundup.
“Don’t be sad for me. It came to mind this morning that this is somewhat like a death. The one that passes away, or in this case gets beat, is usually better off, and in a better place. I had a BIG filled backpack lifted off my shoulders, as I was undecided between a commitment to run for treasurer again or retire.
“I chose to run, as no one in my office wanted the position or to run. The voters decided my fate for me. I am looking forward to retirement.
“I have two young grandsons, 3 and 5 years of age, I will be able to spend more time with. I feel bad for the constituents and my staff because they are the ones left behind. I appreciate the support from those who voted for me. I also appreciate my staff and all who played a part in getting signatures during my campaign, allowing me to place signs on their property and the love and determination of my family.”
